20 Best Places to Celebrate Mardi Gras That Aren't New Orleans

Mardi Gras, a festival that came to the United States as a French Catholic tradition, is celebrated on March 1 this year. Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” reflecting the practice of eating rich foods the day before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

Although New Orleans is the city most famous for its Mardi Gras revelry, some historians believe that Mobile, Alabama, may have been the first place to observe it. Mobile was founded by French settlers in 1702 and French soldiers held an impromptu Mardi Gras celebration there the following year, while New Orleans didn’t even exist until 1718. (Defenders of New Orleans note that French explorers had a Fat Tuesday party in 1699, 60 miles or so from what later became the city, so had a head start.) (Read about the most distinctive ancestry in every state.)

Mardi Gras is now celebrated all over America, sometimes in places that have observed the holiday for generations and sometimes in relative newcomers to the Mardi Gras spirit.

To compile a list of the best places to celebrate Mardi Gras aren’t New Orleans, 24/7 reviewed a a survey published by the lawn care services site Lawn Love. The site computed composite scores for 200 U.S. cities based on their rankings in three differently weighted categories: partying (number of Mardi Gras events and festivals; party supply stores per square mile; and metaphysical stores [selling occult paraphernalia] per square mile); eating and drinking (bars and establishments serving Cajun and Creole food per square mile); and community interest (Google search volume for the terms “Mardi Gras” and “Fat Tuesday” over the past 12 months). (Food is an important part of Mardi Gras celebrations. These are the iconic southern foods every American should try.)

Lawn Love drew their information from the Association of Metaphysical Stores, Coastal Mississippi, Gemstone Well, Google Ads, Google Events, Lafayette Travel, TripAdvisor, and Yelp.

Interestingly, the No. 1 spot goes to St. Louis, Missouri, with an overall score of almost 50, although the city’s historic Soulard neighborhood has only been celebrating Mardi Gras since 1980. However, St. Louis has a strong French heritage, having been founded by Pierre Laclède in 1763. Perhaps not surprisingly, the No. 2 and 3 spots go to the Louisiana cities of Baton Rouge and Metairie, with scores of roughly 43 and 39, respectively. (Note that some traditional Mardi Gras celebrations have been canceled in the past couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and/or bad weather, but most are rebounding for 2022.)

