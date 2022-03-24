Metro Areas Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.

Most burglaries in the U.S. are committed in residential properties, and more often during the day than at night. These crimes are typically committed for monetary gain and result in billions of dollars in stolen property each year. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While the burglary rates have been declining in most of the country, some major metropolitan areas are bucking the national trend, reporting a year-over-year uptick in break-ins. Here is a look at the American cities with the most break-ins.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 metro areas where the burglary rate is rising fastest. Metro areas are ranked by the year-over-year change in the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

Among the metro areas on this list, burglary rates have climbed anywhere from 7 incidents for every 100,000 people to 207 per 100,000. Nationwide, the burglary rate fell by 26 incidents per 100,000 people. The largest share of metro areas on this list are in the West, including six in California and six in Washington.

In most metro areas on this list, the burglary rate exceeds the national rate of 314 per 100,000 people. Burglary – along with vehicle theft and larceny – is one component of the overall property crime category. In half of the metro areas on this list, the property crime rate also climbed in the last year. Here is a look at the states where property crime is soaring.

