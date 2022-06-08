This Is the Worst Comedy of All Time

Whether it’s due to bad acting, sloppy screenwriting, an over-reliance on crude humor, or some combination of the above, bad comedy is an absolute chore to sit through. That makes it unique – different from bad horror or bad sci-fi, where a certain amount of campiness can actually elevate the enjoyment. (These are the 15 worst R-rated movies every made.)

When comedy goes awry, there’s only awkwardness between the viewer and the movie itself, which turns the whole experience into a battle of wills. And speaking of going awry, according to data, the worst comedy of all time is 2004’s “Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2.”

To determine the worst comedies of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, current as of mid-May 2022. All ratings were weighted equally. Only films with at least 20,000 reviews on IMDb, 2,500 audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and 10 Tomatometer critics reviews were considered. (Information on casts and directors came from IMDb.)

They say that comedy is harder to execute than drama and the following list is here to prove it. Chock full of comedic misfires, it pays tribute to the genre’s worst outings of all time. In spite of their many shortcomings, however, a number of these movies managed to turn a respectable profit at the box office or spawn the occasional sequel. (These, in contrast, are the funniest American movies of all time.)

Nevertheless, bad comedy continues. From “Jack and Jill” to “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot,” these movies even have their own special place in history. Among the genre’s worst offenders is the directing duo of Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, who are behind lame-brained spoofs such as “Vampires Suck” and “Meet the Spartans.” Capitalizing on the success of 2000’s “Scary Movie” (which they co-wrote), they butchered a formula all the way to the bank. Who’s the joke on now?