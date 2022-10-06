The Years Hollywood Made the Best Blockbusters

While the term “blockbuster” can pertain to any film that makes a killing at the box office, it tends to denote big-budget tentpole releases from the major Hollywood studios. As a result, it can take on a negative connotation among cinephiles, many of whom think that the most common examples offer spectacle over substance.

The modern marketplace does plenty to back up their claim with its seemingly endless gamut of superhero flicks, formulaic family fare, and overstuffed actioners. While the quality of execution may be variable, the majority of these films seem engineered to launch franchises and bolster the corporate bottom line. (This is the worst movie from every major franchise.)

However, to presume that most blockbusters are mere cash grabs is to sell the trend short. At the heart of these films is a constant friction between art and commerce, which extends across all entertainment-based industries but exists on a particularly epic scale in Hollywood. From the days of the silent era until now, directors have attempted to put massive visions on the big screen without succumbing to the demands of studio executives and by extension of audiences themselves. For proof, look no further than James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which took a full 13 years coming to fruition and refuses to shed a minute from its near-three hour runtime.

Evaluating the best years for blockbuster films from the perspective of critical acclaim and audience approval, might be a way of determining the eras during which the aforementioned friction between art and commerce found its best groove. Indeed, many of cinema’s biggest earners also offered uncompromising artistic visions, even if those same visions were eventually corrupted by sequels, reboots, and imitations. Examples include everything from the first two “Star Wars” films to Spielberg’s “Jaws” to Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” (These are the best movie sequels of all time.)

To determine the best years for blockbusters, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on worldwide box office from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services, and audience and critic ratings from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Film years were ranked based on average IMDb audience rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience rating, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer (critics’) score of the 10 films with the highest global box office from each year. Average ratings data was combined into a composite index, with all three measures weighted equally. Data is current as of September 2022.