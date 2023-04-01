The Best Movie Set in Ireland

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

“In the Name of the Father,” a 1993 Irish historical drama directed by Jim Sheridan, is the best movie set in Ireland, according to an index of Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb critics’ and audience scores.

The film, based on the true story of the Guildford Four, four accused IRA members who were wrongly convicted of bombing two pubs, the Horse and Groom and the Seven Stars, in Guildford, about 25 miles southwest of London.

The four alleged perpetrators of the attacks were played by Daniel Day-Lewis as Gerry Conlon, Pete Postlethwaite as Giuseppe Conlon, Emma Thompson as Gareth Peirce, and John Lynch as Paul Hill.

The film was a critical and commercial success, with strong performances and a compelling story, and received multiple honors, including Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor (for Day-Lewis).

“In the Name of the Father” is one of many films set in Ireland that deals with the country’s various political struggles. Others include “The Outsider” )1980), “The Crying Game” (1992), and “Bloody Sunday” (2002).

