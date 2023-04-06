City With the Poorest Middle Class in Each State

The American middle class has long been a pillar of stability in the U.S. economy and a driver of economic growth. However, stagnating wages and a rising cost of living, coupled with the decline of once dominant industries, have been eroding the ranks of the American middle class for decades.

While there is no universally accepted, strict definition of what it means to be middle class, there are some broad guidelines. For example, middle class households typically have some disposable income for luxuries such as vacations and eating at restaurants, and they are able to put away money for savings and retirement. However, for larger expenses, like buying a house, a car, or a college education, middle-class households generally rely on loans.

But, in much of the country, because of deteriorating economic conditions, many households that fall in the middle of the income spectrum may no longer meet some of these established benchmarks of middle-class status.

Using metro area data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the weakest middle class in each state. For the purposes of this story, the middle class is defined as the middle 20% of earners at the household level — that is, 40% of households earn higher incomes than the top range of the middle quintile, while 40% have a lower income than the middle class’s bottom income range. For each state, the metro area with the lowest income ceiling for the middle quintile of earners ranks as having the poorest middle class. All data is for 2021.

It is important to note that Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are each home to only one metro area. As a result, the city listed for each of these states ranks as having the poorest middle class by default only. And though each metro area on this list ranks as having the weakest middle class in the state, there are several cases in which middle class households in these places earn more than the middle income households across the state as a whole.

Not only are middle class earnings relatively low in most of the cities on this list, but the broader population in general also tends to be poorer. In all but four of the metro areas listed, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income – and in all but six metro areas on this list, the median household income is below $69,717, the annual income of the typical American household. Several of these places rank among the poorest cities in the United States. (Here is a look at America’s poorest big cities.)

Unlike in decades past, where someone could get a well-paying job with just a high school diploma, today, the vast majority of high-paying positions require a college education. Perhaps not surprisingly, in all but eight metro areas on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is below the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the highest paying college majors.)

Click here to see city with the poorest middle class in each state.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.