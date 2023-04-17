Countries With the Most Satellites in Orbit

There are 20 countries that have launched at least 14 satellites currently orbiting our planet. But there is one nation that for the time being has orbited the field many times over.

To Identify the countries that own the most satellites, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Satellite Database compiled by the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit science advocacy organization. We listed the 20 countries with the most satellites in orbit – those owned directly by government agencies and those owned by operators/owners of the satellites based in that country. The database, which includes listings of 5,465 satellites currently in orbit around Earth, was last updated on May 1, 2022. It should be noted that many of the satellites are double counted as they are joint operations and are counted for each country in the operation.

With 3,449 satellites in orbit, the United States has by far more objects in orbit than any other nation. Most of these have been put into space for uses such as communications, Earth observation, and technology development.

NASA and American military branches have launched many of these satellites. However, the lion’s share has been put into space by private companies. Congress gave private companies the go-ahead to launch satellites in 1984.

Elon Musk's SpaceX, preparing to launch a massive rocket and spacecraft, Starship, possibly by April 17, has launched 2,219 satellites, more than any other entity. Other American companies launching satellites include Iridium Communications, Spire Global, Swarm Technologies, and Planet Labs.

Rapidly-industrializing China has leapfrogged into second place on the country list with 541 satellites launched. The Chinese government had been behind all of the launches, which have been used for Earth observation, navigation/global positioning, commercial, space science and other purposes. The United Kingdom is third with 490 satellites, and Russia, which as part of the Soviet Union brought the world into the Space Age with its launch of Sputnik in 1957, is fourth with 173 satellites.

