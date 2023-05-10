This Is the State with the Most Living WWII Veterans

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki .

California is home to the most World War II veterans living in the United States, according to data from the National WWII Museum.

As of 2022, there were 15,946 living WWII veterans in California, accounting for 9.6% of all living WWII veterans in the country. California also has the third-largest total veteran population of any state, at 1.3 million, or 4.4% of civilians 18 and older.

The United States played a significant role in the victory over the Axis powers in WWII. The American contribution to the war effort was not only in its industrial scale weapons and material production, but also in manpower. The number of active-duty American military personnel totaled 12.2 million in the final year of the war, up from less than 500,000 in 1940.

California was home to a number of military bases and defense plants during WWII. Many state residents at the time helped the war effort, either by enlisting in the military or working in defense plants.

The large number of WWII veterans living in California is a reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who served in the war.

