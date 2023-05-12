Newest Dog Breeds You've Probably Never Heard of Before

Almost every year, the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry, officially recognizes one or more “new” breeds (some of them centuries old) and adds them to the club’s list. The vetting process is quite rigorous. There are over 340 dog breeds known throughout the world, but as of 2022, the AKC officially recognized only around 200. (Of that number, these are America’s most popular dogs.)

To compile a list of dog breeds newly recognized by the American Kennel Club, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information on the registration of all new breeds since 2000 on the AKC website. Information about the breed group, temperament, and life expectancy is also from the AKC.

Becoming an officially recognized breed is a complex procedure. A prospective breed must have a demonstrated U.S. following — that is, there must be a national club devoted to it with at least 100 members. There also must be a substantial population in the country of at least 300 to 400 dogs of the same breed, all with at least a three-generation pedigree. In addition, the breed must be found in 20 or more states. Other considerations include observations by AKC field staff, competitions, and specialty shows. The process often takes years.

These requirements largely explain why the AKC has recognized only 55 new breeds since the turn of the century (and none in 2002, 2005, and 2017).

