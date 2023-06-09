Companies Making America's Favorite Revolvers

The design of the modern revolver was patented by Samuel Colt of Hartford, Connecticut, in 1836, and in the nearly 200 years since, the revolver established itself as an iconic American firearm. Perhaps most closely associated with the Western frontier in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, revolvers were also standard issue in the U.S. Army from the Mexican-American War through the First World War, and a favored sidearm in police departments, from the NYPD to the FBI for much of the 20th century.

Simpler mechanically than more modern semi-automatic handguns, revolvers have a reputation for reliability and remain popular among civilian firearm enthusiasts and collectors. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, nearly 1.2 million revolvers were manufactured in the United States in 2021 alone.

More than any other type of firearm, the market for revolvers is controlled by only a handful of companies. Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s top revolver companies. Companies are ranked by total domestic revolver production in 2021.

The 10 companies on this list were the only gun makers to produce at least 1,000 revolvers in the U.S. in 2021. The top three brands on this list – Heritage Manufacturing, Ruger, and Smith & Wesson – account for over 85% of all domestic revolver manufacturing. (Here is a look at the biggest gunmakers in America.)

For some of these top companies, revolvers represent only a small share of their overall firearm production. While Heritage focuses almost exclusively on pistol production, for brands like Ruger and Smith & Wesson, semi-automatic pistols and rifles account for the bulk of total manufacturing output. These gunmakers also rank among the most popular rifle companies in America.

