America's 25 Least Affordable Housing Markets

The median home listing price in May 2023 rose to $441,000, a 0.9% annual increase. Despite the increase, the price is down from a record high of $449,000 in June 2022. This cooling trend is hopeful for those looking to buy, especially after the surge in home prices in 2021. (These are the states where home values increased the most during COVID.)

Another sign of improvement for home buyers is that the percentage of average wages needed to cover homeownership expenses has fallen slightly to nearly 30% in the first quarter, according to property data provider ATTOM. However, this is still higher than the common lending standard, which allows for a debt-to-income ratio of 28%, that is, home-related expenses should not exceed 28% of wages.

The higher than standard ratio means that purchasing a new home may be out of reach for an increasing number of house hunters. Depending on the region, some home prices remain completely unaffordable to the average resident.

To find the 25 counties where homes are least affordable, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Home Affordability Report for the first quarter of 2023 ATTOM, a property data provider. The report determined affordability for average wage earners in 572 counties by calculating the amount of income needed for major home ownership expenses on a median-priced home, assuming a loan of 80% of the purchase price and a 28% maximum “front-end” debt-to-income ratio. Counties are ranked by the percent of annual wages needed to afford median monthly housing costs.

While nationwide average wage earners (earning $70,460 annually) need 29.9% of their income to afford a median home price of $320,000, the percentage of average local wages needed to cover homeownership expenses is above 61% in the 25 least affordable counties. The percentage is over 100% in the two least affordable counties, Santa Cruz, California, and Kings, New York, which is coextensive with the borough of Brooklyn. Nearly half of the counties are in California, and five are in New York. (The cost of housing has skyrocketed in these major U.S. cities.)

The report also calculated the wage required to afford a median-priced home. The median home price of $320,000 in the first quarter of 2023 requires an annual wage of $78,416, based on the same assumptions. In all the counties on this list, the required annual wage is above the local average wage and is over $100,000. The required wage is over $200,000 in seven counties, including two where the required annual wage to afford a home is over $300,000.

