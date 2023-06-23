The Most Evil James Bond Villains

Since the debut of the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” in 1962, the Bond franchise has captivated audiences with its iconic protagonist and equally unforgettable villains. From suave masterminds to menacing henchmen, the series has introduced a plethora of memorable adversaries that have tested the wit, skill, and resilience of Agent 007. (In addition to Bond, here are the other most valuable movie franchises of all time.)

To compile a list of the most evil James Bond villains, 24/7 Tempo consulted IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon; Bond fan sites including 007 and MI6: The Home of James Bond 007; and various other entertainment sites. The list is not comprehensive, with some films and some of the less important (or less vile) villains omitted.

Bond villains come in various forms, from larger-than-life personalities like Ernst Stavro Blofeld (who has appeared in nine and possibly ten Bond movies) and Auric Goldfinger to psychologically complex characters such as Le Chiffre and Mr. White. These villains not only serve as formidable opponents for Bond but often reflect the fears, aspirations, and concerns of their respective eras, adding depth and relevance to the stories they inhabit. (Here are the 30 best spy films of all time.)

Click here to read more about the most evil James Bond villains

A number of celebrated actors have portrayed villains who’ve matched wits – and weapons – with Bond over the years. Among these are Lotte Lenya, Max Von Sydow, Christoph Waltz, Donald Pleasence, Christopher Lee, Christopher Walken, Sean Bean, Jonathan Pryce, Javier Bardem, and Rami Malek. Their memorable performances, accompanied by elaborate lairs, cutting-edge technology, and iconic catchphrases, have become an essential ingredient of the Bond legacy.