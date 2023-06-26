Can You Answer These Real Jeopardy! Clues About U.S. History?

“Jeopardy!” has been one of most beloved primetime game shows in America for decades. Three contestants duke it out answering trivia questions in several categories, including a very popular one — U.S. history. There have been nearly 700 questions about the country’s past on the show since 1984.

“Jeopardy!” is different from other game shows by way of an unconventional approach. Answers to questions, or clues, are presented to contestants, and they have to reply in the form of a question.

24/7 Tempo went through J! Archives — a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984 — to identify some of the most interesting and challenging questions about U.S. history.

Wonder how you’d rate on the game show? Take the following pop quiz and see how you stack up. You can also test your knowledge in another area — U.S. states: Here are 50 real “Jeopardy!” questions about each state.

