Iconic Weapons of Revolutionary War

The American Revolutionary War pitted colonial rebels against the mighty British Empire in a struggle for freedom and independence. Amidst the clash of ideologies and the quest for sovereignty, different deadly weapons emerged, reshaping the nature of warfare on American soil.

From the thunderous cannons that shattered fortifications to the razor-sharp bayonets that led charges into enemy lines, these instruments of destruction left an indelible mark on the course of history.

To compile a list of some of key and most common weapons used in the American Revolutionary War – on both sides – 24/7 Tempo reviewed several sites about the history of the war, including the American Battlefield Trust and the American Revolution Institute, and educational site Sutori.

In every war, technological advancements and strategic innovations help define the era of warfare. The Revolutionary War was no exception. Both sides used artillery pieces, capable of launching devastating projectiles over vast distances. Colonial militias favored several types of long rifles for their unparalleled accuracy. (These are the 14 guns that helped fight the Revolutionary War.)

There was also innovative weaponry that emerged during the conflict. Weapons such as the game-changing Ferguson rifle with its swift reloading capabilities and the devastating carronades that wreaked havoc in naval battles pushed the boundaries of warfare and forever reshaped the theater of combat. (Here is every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)

