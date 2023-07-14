The Song That Defined Every Summer Since the 1950s

Every summer has a soundtrack. Not just the crash of waves at the beach, the cries of “Marco / Polo” from the pool, the sizzle of burgers on the grill, the crackling of the campfire, the scratchy din of crickets…but also the music – the songs of summer.

Every year, there’s a hit recording – sometimes several of them – suffusing the season’s atmosphere and at the same time somehow evoking its all-too-ephemeral spirit. (The French call these songs “tubes d’été” – more or less “conduits of summer.”) And chances are that these songs will remind you of their summers of success for the rest of your life. (Whatever the time of year, these are America’s favorite road-trip songs.)

To determine the song of the summer the year you were born, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Songs were ranked based on chart performance from July through September in the year they were released using an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through the week of July 1, 2023.

Though a few slow starters on this list initially hit the charts in February or March of their banner year (and one didn’t appear until August), the vast majority of them made their debut between April and June, before soaring to summerlong stardom. (Sometimes these songs have a second life after Labor Day. Here are some classic songs that have returned to the Billboard Hot 100.)

Tracking these hits over the past 64 years (it’s too early to know what songs will define the summer of ‘23) reveals the evolution of our musical tastes. The earliest entry, the Italian-language ballad “Nel Blu Di Pinto di Blu (Volare”) earned singer Domenico Modugno awards for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the first-ever Grammy Awards in 1959. The latest is the musically upbeat synth-poppish Harry Styles smash “As It Was,” which stayed at No. 1 for 15 weeks, becoming the longest-running Hot 100 topper by a U.K. act in Billboard history.

In between Modugno and Styles, you’ll find classic rockers like the Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys, and The Doors; soft-pop stars The Carpenters and Captain & Tennille; disco queen Donna Summer; a host of rap and rap-adjacent artists, including Sir Mix-a-Lot, Nelly, Drake, and Cardi B; and much more.

One song you won’t find here is “The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley, whose lyrics mourn the passing of the season (“I feel it in the air / The summer’s out of reach”). But don’t worry: There’ll always be another summer, and like every other summer it will be full of song.