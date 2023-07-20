Surfing the Charts: Biggest Hit Songs by the Beach Boys

For 62 years and counting, the Beach Boys have been honing their unique psychedelic pop sound, characterized by intricate vocal harmonies and experimental songwriting. The California-based band formed in 1961 with a lineup that included brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, along with their cousin Al Jardine and friend Mike Love.

While their first few years of rock and doo-wop inspired recordings centered around a West Coast youth culture of surfing and automobiles, their music eventually embodied a more progressive sound that infused jazz and classical influences with autobiographical lyrics. The band’s ability to evolve and remain commercially viable has helped them to become one of the most popular rock bands of all time.)

To determine the Beach Boys’ biggest hits, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Songs were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through the week of July 1, 2023.

By the time the Beach Boys were inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, they had dozens of Billboard top 40 hits including three No. 1 songs. Later that year, they released their fourth No. 1, “Kokomo,” which became their first chart-topping song in 22 years.

Although “Little Saint Nick,” the band’s most recent hit to chart, reached the Billboard Top 100 in 2021, the Christmas single was first released in 1963. The majority of the group’s most successful hits, including “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Sloop John B,” were released in the ‘60s. (Here’s a list of the biggest pop hits of the ‘60s.)