14 Benefits You Never Knew Sunshine Offers

Most people love being out in the sun. It provides warmth and a chance to avoid wearing 20 layers of clothes outside. But sunshine offers more than just warmth and mental well-being — it offers a variety of physical health benefits.

There is no doubt that exposure to the sun should not be excessive as the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays are a major risk factor of skin cancer and premature aging. Neglecting protective measures like applying sunscreen is just one of at least 20 “harmless” habits that is aging you faster than you can imagine.

Dermatologists recommend daily use of sunblock lotion, even in the winter.

People don’t have to be out in the sun all day to benefit from it. Most people need about 15 minutes to gain the benefits. And it’s best to avoid it between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., especially in the summer when the UV rays are strongest.

A little sunlight every day has many advantages. So don’t deny yourself of enjoying the sun — as long you protect yourself properly.

Click here to read about the 14 benefits you never knew sunshine offered

To compile a list of 14 possible health benefits of exposure to sunlight, 24/7 Tempo reviewed research and studies examined by the National Institutes of Health and other organizations about the effects of sunlight and vitamin D on both people’s physical and mental health.