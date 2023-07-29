The 16 Biggest Military Invasions of the Last Century

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely been a costly war of attrition with neither side making much progress. The war is the most recent ongoing invasion to rock the geopolitical scene, but it is certainly not the first.

Going back thousands of years, countries and tribes have invaded other territories, whether to capture people and resources in a foreign land or to liberate previously-owned and lost land. One example of this type of military offensive is Gengis Khan’s invasion of Central Asia, which resulted in the Mongol Empire stretching across a majority of the continent. More recent invasions have also shifted the geopolitical landscape and impacted the modern world we know today.

To identify the most famous invasions of the past one hundred years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. The invasions and military incursions are listed in chronological order.

Perhaps one of the most significant invasions in history is D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944. Led by the Allied forces aiming to liberate Europe from German forces, the meticulously planned D-Day invasion marked the turning point in the European Theater in World War II. Despite the enormous risks and heavy casualties, tens of thousands of American, British, and Canadian troops successfully established a Western front against the Nazis, putting significant pressure on German forces. Ultimately, D-Day laid the groundwork for the eventual Allied victory in Europe.

Another major invasion from the WWII era was Operation Barbarossa, which was launched on June 22, 1941. This invasion by Axis powers was in direct violation of the Non-Aggression Pact between the Soviet Union Premier Joseph Stalin and Nazi Germany’s leader Adolf Hitler, and its aim was to eliminate the Soviet Union from the war. This was the largest invasion in the history of warfare, using roughly 3 million soldiers. Despite early gains, however, the operation ultimately failed.

Operation Barbarossa’s failure was similar to that of Napoleon, who more than a century ago attempted to invade Russia but was stalled by the harsh Russian winter. The failed Nazi invasion and overextension of Axis troops would contribute to Germany’s eventual fall.

A majority of the invasions on the list were during major global conflicts. The Vietnam War, WWII, the War on Terror, and the current Russia-Ukraine war. Also, most of the countries represented on this list, in one way or another, are host to some of the stronger military forces on the planet.

Here is a look at the most famous invasions of the last century.