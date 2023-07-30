States Where AI is Creating the Most Jobs

Since the AI driven chatbot ChatGPT was unveiled on Nov. 30, 2022, public interest in AI — an acronym for artificial intelligence — has skyrocketed in the United States. According to data provided by Google, web searches for “AI” surged five-fold from mid-November to late April. And the growing public curiosity, or concern, over the rapidly advancing technology is well justified.

A survey conducted by the Paris based market research and consulting firm Ipsos, found that only 35% of Americans agree that AI’s benefits will outweigh any drawbacks. Many of AI’s most outspoken critics warn that the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity. While such claims are widely contested, there is far greater consensus that AI poses a threat to the livelihood of millions of American workers. According to the consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, AI put nearly 4,000 Americans out of work in May 2023 alone. (Here is a look at the 20 jobs that are most vulnerable to automation and AI takeover.)

But, if history offers any lessons, even the most disruptive technological innovations also create new employment opportunities. In each of the 50 states, there are already hundreds, if not thousands of job postings seeking applicants with AI-related skills.

Using data from Stanford University’s Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2023, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where AI is creating the most jobs. States are ranked by the number of jobs posted online for which applicants are required to have AI skills, as a share of all online job postings in 2022.

Across the 50 states, there were over 785,000 jobs posted last year that required some level of AI experience. Depending on the state, these jobs accounted for anywhere from 0.7% to 2.7% of all online job postings. (Here is a look at the cities that will add the most jobs by 2060, according to economists.)

According to the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report, the three industries with the highest demand for workers versed in AI technology are information, professional, scientific, and technical services, and finance and insurance. Not surprisingly, most states with the highest share of AI job postings have a high concentration of employment in one or more of these industries. These states include California, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington.

