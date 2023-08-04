40 Famous and Mysterious Disappearances

According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons database, more than 600,000 people go missing annually and about 1% – 6,000 – of them are never found. Others turn up later alive, sometimes have changed their names, far from where they were first seen – or turn up in the form of skeletal remains. (These are the 25 most mysterious disappearances in America.)

To compile a list of 40 famous disappearances, mostly in America but sometimes in other parts of the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed reports on websites including those of the FBI, History, Historic Mysteries, and Reader’s Digest. Our list is obviously far from comprehensive, but we exercised editorial discretion to choose cases that were reported on extensively by the media. People who had been reported missing but were later found dead were excluded.

While some people intentionally disappear because of family or financial difficulties, run-ins with the law, mental stress, or other personal reasons; others have been kidnapped or murdered. Some who have gone missing disappeared in the mountains, forests, on airplane flights, or aboard seagoing vessels and are presumed dead though their bodies have never been recovered.

Some of the people on this list were well-known before they disappeared: aviator Amelia Earhart; explorer Henry Hudson; Michael Rockefeller, scion of the wealthy Rockefeller family; photojournalist Sean Flynn, son of actor Errol Flynn; Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa…. (For more on these and other celebrity disappearances, here’s a list of famous people who mysteriously disappeared, and are still missing.)

Click here to read about 40 famous and mysterious disappearances

Tragically, some of those missing on our list became famous only because they disappeared, including Alabama high school student Natalee Holloway, 6-year-old New Yorker Etan Patz, and an English child, 3-year-old Madeleine McCann.

Boats and planes containing crew and passengers have been involved among the more famous vanishing incidents. The disappearance of five Navy planes over the Atlantic in 1945 added to the mystique of the so-called “Bermuda Triangle,” while the 2014 disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 with 239 people on board continues to confound us.