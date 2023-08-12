Old Words We Use Today But With Completely New Meanings

Language is always changing, just like Led Zeppelin crooned in “Stairway to Heaven.” Words get new meanings while losing old ones.
24/7 Tempo used the Oxford University and Dictionary.com collaboration Lexico.com’s list of Archaic Words That Used To Be Common In English to compile a list of old words that have acquired new meanings.
Take “audition” — it originally meant the ability to hear, but now refers to trying out for a role. And “natural” once described someone with impaired intelligence, though today it means someone with innate talent.
Technology drives many word flips. We used to make carbon copies with carbon paper – now we CC emails. “Truck” was an exchange, but became a vehicle for heavy loads.
Regional differences can also redefine words. Canadian slang contains terms Americans find totally baffling — here is a list of Canadian slang words and phrases Americans just don’t get.
Click here to see 36 old words we use today but with new meaning
