America’s 10 Most Popular Semi-Automatic Rifles, and How Much They Cost

Handguns – specifically semi-automatic pistols – have ranked as the best selling type of firearm in the United States for over a decade. Though handguns have outsold rifles nearly every year since 2009, semi-automatic rifles, specifically those modeled after the controversial AR-15, have also found a large and growing market in the U.S.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the ATF, AR-15-style modern sporting rifle, or MSR, accounted for 23.4% of all firearms manufactured in the U.S. in 2020, up from just 1.2% in 1990. Used for home defense, target shooting, and even hunting, this style of rifle is owned by an estimated 16 million people – or about 5% American adults.

Using a report from Gungenius, which compiled sales data from the online firearms marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular semi-automatic rifles in America. Guns are ranked on 2022 online sales, though exact sales numbers were not provided.

Most of the rifles on this list are MSRs. These firearms are typically built on automatic weapon platforms used by militaries around the world, including the M16 and AK-47, but lack the fully-automatic and burst-fire capabilities of their military counterparts. While popular, MSRs are also politically divisive. Assault style rifles have been used in 10 of the 17 deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. in the last decade. These types of firearms were banned nationwide from 1994 to 2004, and several states still have standing restrictions on MSRs. (These are the states where the government will take your gun by force.)

Notably, the best selling semi-automatic rifle in the U.S. is not a military-style weapon. The Ruger 10/22, chambered for .22 caliber ammunition, is a small rifle, seen by many as an ideal choice for familiarizing youth shooters with firearms. Notable for its affordability and reliability, the 10/22 was first introduced in 1964, and in the more than half-century since, Ruger has sold over six million 10/22 rifles. Last year, the gun topped sales charts once again, which partially explains why Ruger is one of America’s largest gunmakers.

Click here to see a ranking of the most popular semi-automatic rifles in America.

Click here for a detailed methodology.

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will then run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Still, as is the case with online shopping in general, the convenience and inventory offered by online retailers is a major draw for gun buyers.