25 Modern Inventions That Are Now Obsolete

The technologies we rely on today, particularly smartphones, have largely superseded devices that were groundbreaking just a few decades ago. However, nearly every modern gadget evolved from an earlier pioneering version that transformed how people lived.

While design improvements and technological advances have phased out many original products, they remain etched in history. To compile this list of pioneering inventions that hardly anyone uses anymore, 24/7 Tempo reviewed company websites, reference materials, and media sources. The focus was on products invented primarily over the last 150 years that significantly changed how people communicate or complete tasks.

The thought of the smartphone being cutting-edge technology may make teenagers laugh, but there was a time when people didn’t have everything available at the touch of a button. Long-distance communication was unheard of, and listening to music on the go was a novel concept.

Though today’s youth may find it humorous, there was a time when instant communication and mobile music were novel concepts. While we’ve forgotten many recent inventions, many beloved modern tools and foods originated in ancient times. Here are 20 ancient inventions we still use today.

Advancing technology renders once-indispensable items obsolete, but their legacy persists.

Click here to see the modern inventions we no longer use