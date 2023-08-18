30 Old-Fashioned Dishes That Deserve a Comeback

The 1950’s saw a new appreciation for food and menu variety, both at home and in everyday, relatively inexpensive restaurants. With women still largely out of the workforce but freed up by modern conveniences, housewives were encouraged to experiment with sauces, foreign foods, fancy desserts, and sensational presentations. Here are 20 foreign foods that are really American.

Affordable restaurants were likewise adjusting to more sophisticated tastes and a growing interest in celebratory dinners out.

But, like clothing styles, food is subject to fashion. Here are some retro restaurant dishes we may never see again.

Though many mid-20th century recipes have survived in one form or another, most are viewed as outdated and declassée. Tastes have changed with the year-round availability and expanded range of food items, and with the influences of modern media–from Julia Child to YouTube. You will not see Jamie Oliver cooking with canned peas or Campbell’s soup.

Still, some of the old recipes are worth keeping on the menu. They are comforting, affordable, and, usually, though not always, nutritious. And don’t be embarrassed to serve them to company; just flaunt your 1950’s dinner as retro-themed.

Click here to see 30 old-fashioned dishes that deserve a comeback