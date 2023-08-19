The Most Breathtaking Natural Marvel in Each State

For nature lovers, a road trip to U.S. natural wonders could satisfy wanderlust while allowing social distancing.
After reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections, 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness.
Glacially-carved valleys, millennia-old river-etched canyons, and volcanic islands exemplify some of the country’s most stunning scenery. While not every state’s most popular attraction, these geologic formations showcase nature’s majesty. Places like Utah and Arizona possess abundant awe-inspiring sights beyond just one.
Though nature impresses, human engineering has also produced gravity-defying, breathtaking marvels across America worth experiencing. Here are the most photographed structures in the world.
Click here to see the most beautiful natural wonder in every state
