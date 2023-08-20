Every State's Hardest College To Get Into

Choosing a college marks a significant early life decision for many Americans. Amidst considerations like cost and proximity to home, a many of the 16.6 million American college students today opt for the highest-ranking institution they can gain admission to – and often with good reason.

A study spanning from 1996 to 2014 found that roughly 38% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 45% of billionaires attended elite schools. Not surprisingly, these elite colleges and universities draw in significantly more applications annually than they can accept. As a result, many of the best schools in the country are also the most selective. (This is where America’s 25 richest billionaires went to college.)

Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, 24/7 Wall St. identified the hardest college to get into in each state. Colleges and universities were ranked based on an equally weighted index of median SAT scores among the school’s enrolled students in the 2020-2021 academic year and the school’s acceptance rate in the fall 2021 semester. Only schools with available data and at least 1,000 applicants for fall 2021 enrollment were considered. In both Alaska and Wyoming, only one school had available data, and it ranks as the most competitive by default only.

Despite ranking on this list, not all of these schools are considered elite. While there are several Ivy League institutions and other schools of comparable stature on this list, many states are not home to any top-tier colleges and universities. In over a dozen states, even the most selective school accepts over 50% of all applicants. For context, none of the eight Ivy League schools have an acceptance rate above 10%.

Still, even for those who do not get into a top tier college or university or do not want to travel out of state, the benefits of a college degree from most schools – particularly those on this list – are undeniable. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical college graduate earns about two-thirds more in the workforce than those with only a high school diploma. Additionally, college graduates are also less likely to be unemployed than those with no more than a high school education. (These are the 25 highest paying college majors.)

