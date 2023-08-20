50 of the Most Frequently Misspelled Words in English

We all make spelling mistakes from time to time. In fact, even the word “misspelled” is often incorrectly spelled as “mispelled.”

It’s easy to get many words wrong, especially homophones – words that sound the same but have different meanings and spellings. For example, “there,” “their,” and “they’re” are pronounced identically but have different meanings and are frequently mixed up.

Additionally, some words are spelled differently in American and British English. For instance, people in England wear colourful socks, while Americans prefer colorful ones.

Americans even sometimes misspell the names of states, particularly those with complicated backgrounds – this is how each state got its name.

Nowadays with online dictionaries just a click away, you can easily double check spellings. Does accommodation have one “c” or two? One “m” or two? Does millennium have one “n” or two? Smartphone autocorrect will also fix spellings, although not always correctly.

Some very rarely used words would send anyone but a spelling champion to a dictionary. For example, Google Trends shows one of the most common “how to spell” searches in several states is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

To compile a list of 50 frequently misspelled words, various online articles and resources were reviewed, including dictionaries.

