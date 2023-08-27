How Big a House $200K Can Get You in Every State

The median home sale price in the U.S. fell by 13% in the first half of 2023, down from an all-time high of $479,500 at the end of 2022. While the housing market appears to have improved some for homebuyers, mortgage rates remain at historic highs. Following a series Federal Reserve rate hikes, the average interest rate on a 30 year fixed rate mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, the highest it has been in nearly a decade and a half. (This is how the highest mortgage rate in decades compares to the last 25 years.)

Higher borrowing costs are forcing many homebuyers to reevaluate their budgets and consider exactly how much house they can afford. Still, in some parts of the country, even a relatively modest housing budget goes a lot further than in others.

Using data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the size of a house you can buy with $200,000 in every state. States were ranked by the approximate square footage of a $200,000 home, from the smallest to the largest. Calculations were made using median home list price per square foot as of March 2023. Data on median home value, median number of rooms per house, and median household income is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Depending on the state, the approximate size of a typical $200,000 home ranges from 300 square feet (about the size of two parking spaces) to 1,600 square feet. The states where $200,000 can get more of a house are often places where home values are relatively low across the board. Meanwhile, states where virtually nothing sells for $200,000 are those with some of the most expensive real estate in the country.

For example, in the state where homebuyers can get the largest house on a $200,000 budget, the typical home is worth $143,200. The state at the other end of the spectrum, meanwhile, has a median home value of $722,500. (Here is a look at the American cities with the most million-dollar homes.)

As home prices rose during the pandemic, the typical size of a $200,000 home declined in much of the country – by well over 10% in some states in the last year. There are exceptions, however. In nine states, $200,000 goes further now than it did a year ago. These include states like California and New York, where people are moving out far faster than they are moving in.

Click here to see how much home you can buy for $200k in each state.