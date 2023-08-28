The 30 Guns Used by Delta Force

The famed 1980s action film, “The Delta Force,” was inspired by the June 1985 hijacking of a TWA airplane and hostage crisis in Beirut. It showcases a harrowing rescue by a crack U.S. commando unit of the same name, with the leader played by Chuck Norris. Although this film is incredibly fictionalized, it is rooted in some of the exploits of the Delta Force elite special operations unit.

Formally established in 1977, the Delta Force operates within the United States Army. Its roles include counterterrorism and hostage-rescue missions. However, many of its missions remain highly classified. To effectively accomplish these tasks, the force uses a wide range of specifically tailored weaponry. (See also, the 35 guns used by Russian special forces.)

To determine the guns used by Delta Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of weapons used by the special missions unit produced by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use by the Delta Force and ranked the rest according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of each gun also came from Military Factory.

The primary firearms of choice for Delta Force include assault rifles, sniper rifles, and submachine guns. The HK 416, developed by German firm Heckler & Koch, is one such firearm. It is a significant upgrade on the traditional M4 Carbine, adding technological improvements that increase efficiency and flexibility. The HK 416 allows for customized configuration for different operational requirements. It uses the 5.56x45mm NATO cartridge, known for its versatility and effectiveness in various combat scenarios.

The Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle) is another gun in the Delta Force arsenal. It is an adaptable marksman weapon developed by Remington Arms in 2009. The MSR is renowned for its modularity, allowing for caliber changes and barrel length changes and customizable configurations. The MSR also has an effective firing range of roughly 5,000 feet, depending on the ammunition. As such, the MSR can be used for diverse mission requirements and is versatile enough for urban warfare as well as long-range engagements. (And these are the guns used by the U.S. Green Berets.)

Although the specific firearms may vary depending on mission parameters, these weapons act as the offensive backbone of Delta Force. These weapons, each unique in its purpose and ability, contribute to the high level of operational efficiency and effectiveness expected from the Delta Force.

