Most Heart-Wrenching On-Screen Moments in Film History

There’s nothing wrong with crying — it can be an important safety valve for stress and emotional pain. In fact, bottling up your feelings can be bad for your health. There’s a whole genre of films known as “weepies.”

“Weepies” or tearjerker films aim to evoke sadness through sentimental plots. But serious dramas tackling weighty topics like hate crimes or the Holocaust can also elicit immense emotion and tears, despite not being sentimental.

If you need catharsis, some famously sad on-screen moments are guaranteed to make you cry. Gut-wrenching scenes come from serious films like “American History X,” when Danny is killed, or “Boys Don’t Cry,” when Brandon is murdered for being transgender.

Lighter films also have emotional scenes, like “Cast Away” when Chuck loses his volleyball friend Wilson, or “Forrest Gump” when Forrest visits Jenny’s grave. Animated films can also be moving, like “Dumbo” when his mom is locked in a cage, or “Monsters Inc.” when Sully says goodbye to Boo. (See here for the saddest movies ever made.)

