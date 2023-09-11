The Death Toll in Each State From America’s Post 9/11 Wars

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 left 3,400 people dead, from the Pentagon and the World Trade Center to a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The events of that day also spawned a new era in U.S. foreign policy – one that would lead to thousands more American deaths in the coming decades.

Within a month of the 9/11 attacks, the War on Terror – a term coined by the Bush Administration to reflect the United States’ new aggressive new policy – began when the U.S. and NATO allies carried out military strikes in Afghanistan. The War on Terror escalated further when the U.S. launched its invasion of Iraq in 2003. (These are the longest wars in world history.)

The War on Terror resulted in the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden and regime change in Iraq. These results came at a steep price, however. Including the first American death in Afghanistan in October 2001, nearly 6,900 American service men and women from all 50 states died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Using data compiled by iCasualties, a website that tracks the death toll from the post 9/11 wars, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most service members were killed in conflicts stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. States are listed by the number of residents who died in post-9/11 conflicts as a share of all deaths in these conflicts across the 50 states.

Though the U.S. has since withdrawn from Afghanistan and Iraq, no corner of the country remains untouched by the wars. Depending on the state, the number of Americans who have died serving in the War on Terror – including military personnel, intelligence agents, or those deployed in a civilian capacity – ranges from 17 to 755.

The vast majority of Americans who died during the War on Terror were killed in combat. However, hundreds of deaths also occurred in non-hostile circumstances. Many of the deaths on this list were the result of accidents like aircraft crashes and friendly fire incidents. Death tolls also include those attributable to illness and suicide. (These are the wars in which the most Americans died outside of combat.)

