Retro 90s Gadgets No One Uses Anymore

Technology advances rapidly, and consumers quickly move on to the latest products. New devices come out daily, some even invented by kids.

Phones become obsolete after just a couple years, and older models often can’t support new accessories and features.

This fast pace of change is relatively new. In the past, gadgets stuck around for decades. Now smartphones combine functions that once required separate devices – the Walkman, camcorder, DVD player, and more. These formerly innovative, must-have electronics are now effectively antiquated after just a few years, left to collect dust while consumers move on to the next big thing.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of personal and portable devices that were popular two decades ago but hardly anyone uses anymore.

