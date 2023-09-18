The Best TV Series Exploring War and Conflict

Television has frequently portrayed war and conflict since the 1950s.
To determine the best TV shows about war and conflict, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience ratings from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. Television series and television mini-series dealing with war and other major conflicts were ranked based on IMDb user ratings. Only TV shows with at least 5,000 user votes were considered. In the case of a tie, the show with the greater number of user votes was ranked higher. Documentaries were excluded.
Recent series have depicted World War II from ground level, like “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” or shown the espionage side, as in “Turn” about the American Revolution or “The Americans” on Cold War spies. (These are the best TV spy shows of all time.)
Other top-ranked programs showcase special forces units, like “The Unit” based on Delta Force, the Israeli show “Fauda,” or “SAS Rogue Heroes” about the British SAS.
For comic relief there are classic comedies like the British “Allo Allo!” and “Blackadder Goes Forth” or the American dramedy. They offered humorous takes on the grim reality of war. Across genres, examining war and conflict through a television lens has captivated audiences for decades.
Click here to see the best TV shows about war and other conflicts
