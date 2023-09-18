Songs That Stayed in the Top 100 For the Longest Time

For 65 years, the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart has ranked the most popular songs of each week. In 1958, Ricky Nelson’s “Poor Little Fool” became the first song to ever top the Hot 100. (Read more about the first songs to ever top the Billboard chart.)

Since then, thousands of songs have made their way onto the chart – and some have remained there for over a year. To determine the songs with the longest stays on the definitive popular music charts, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on performance from the Billboard Hot 100. Songs were ranked based on the total number of weeks charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Total weeks listed may not be consecutive. Chart data is current through Sept. 2, 2023.

Every song on this list remained in the Hot 100 for at least 56 weeks. Two songs, however, had record stays of 90 weeks or more – “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd and “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. Nearly half the songs with the longest stays peaked at No. 1. (Here are the songs with the longest stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.)

The list contains multiple hits from Imagine Dragons, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd, while Ed Sheeran appears the most, with four songs. While the vast majority of the singles here are from the mid ‘90s to the present day, one song released in the ‘60s made the cut. “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers briefly entered the charts in 1965, then found its way back in 1990 after its use during a steamy scene in the film “Ghost.”