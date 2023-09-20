Crops That Face the Greatest Threat from Honey Bee Disappearance

Bees play a vital role as the world’s primary pollinators, fertilizing plants by transferring pollen between male and female flower parts. This makes them integral to global food supply. While wild bees and other creatures pollinate, honey bees are especially important for pollinating food crops and can be managed by farmers.

The critical nature of bees became widely evident after their numbers suddenly plummeted in the winter of 2006-2007, alarming farmers and spurring scientific investigation. Since then, progress has been made in understanding factors harming bees like viruses, parasites, pesticides and habitat loss. But the crisis continues – recent surveys show managed hive losses remain high.

Given the role these winged insects play in the world’s food supply, 24/7 Tempo has reviewed resources such as the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture to compile a list of crops that would be most affected if honey bees disappeared.

There is strong reason to fear ongoing pollinator declines. Their habitat keeps shrinking, while even pesticides meant to help bees pose risks. Between 78-94% of the world’s flowering plants depend on animal pollinators like bees for survival. Our diverse, nutritious diets would be far more limited without them. (These are the best foods for your gut health.)

We’d still have wind-pollinated grains, but would sorely lack many fruits, vegetables and nuts that bees fertilize – from blueberries to squash. Bees contribute $15 billion annually to the U.S. economy through increased crop yields. Shortages of bee-pollinated foods could have devastating economic and nutritional impacts.

Protecting bees is imperative for ensuring food security and supply diversity. Though progress has occurred, continued habitat loss and toxic chemicals keep threatening the insects essential to worldwide ecosystems and agriculture.

Click here to learn about crops that would be most affected if honey bees disappeared