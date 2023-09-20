The 25 Planes in the US Navy Fleet

For the US Navy, the ability to assert supremacy over the oceans has endured since World War II, primarily due to its formidable fleet of carrier-based warplanes. Naval vessels effectively project the U.S. military’s influence worldwide, and the Navy’s fleet of warplanes extend this reach further still. Let’s delve into an overview of all the currently active aircraft within the U.S. Navy. (Also see, the world’s 20 fastest warplanes.)

To identify all of the planes in active service in the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the 2023 report World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked aircrafts by the number of units in active service. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal. Data on each aircraft’s first flight came from various military and historical sources.

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and its predecessor, the F/A-18 Hornet, are the backbone of the Navy’s combat aviation fleet. These fighter jets are designed for air superiority, strike missions, and aerial reconnaissance. Equipped with sophisticated avionics and weapon systems, F/A-18s have proven to be indispensable combat aircraft in various engagements worldwide.

Additionally, the F-35C Lightning II, a multi-role stealth fighter, is part of the next generation and addition to the fleet. Developed by Lockheed Martin, this aircraft incorporates the latest technologies, making it among the most advanced fighters on the planet. (These are the most expensive planes made for the U.S. Navy.)

Another essential part of the Navy’s aerial arsenal is the EA-18G Growler, an advanced electronic warfare aircraft. Generally tasked with jamming enemy radar and communication systems, the Growler is an essential aircraft for ensuring air superiority in contested environments. These aircraft feature advanced radar and onboard electronic systems that offer capabilities beyond just targeting.

Outside of the combat-specific aircraft, the Boeing P-8 Poseidon serves as a key component of the Navy’s patrol and strike capabilities. These aircraft play a role in tracking and targeting submarines and surface ships.

The U.S. Navy’s current warplanes serve a number of roles, ranging from air supremacy to maritime control. The combination combat fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, and even electronic warfare planes create an incredible adversary for any enemy. Here’s a look at all the planes in active service in the U.S. Navy.

