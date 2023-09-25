The 40 Best Kids' Shows of All Time

When you consider over-the-air channels, cable television, and streaming services, the number of children’s television shows is mind-boggling. Each program has a mission: to educate, stimulate, or entertain. Some shows do all of the above.

To determine the best kids’ TV shows of all time , 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience reception from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. Shows were ranked based on average IMDb user rating as of mid-September 2023. Only shows with at least 4,000 user votes were considered. When more than one show had the same user rating, shows with more votes were ranked higher. Cast information is also from IMDb.

Children’s programming usually has to pass parents’ muster, and moms and dads tend to be pleased when their children watch a show that is educational as well as entertaining. Besides helping children learn to read, understand mathematics, and appreciate science, many programs teach kids about sharing, tolerance, friendship, and understanding.

One prominent example of a show like this is the much-beloved “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” starring Fred Rogers, which first graced television screens in 1968 and ran until 2001. Any list of the best children’s shows also needs to include the groundbreaking programs created or co-created by Jim Henson – “The Muppet Show” and “Sesame Street.” “Sesame Street” debuted in 1969 and is still on the air, about to launch its 54th season, now on Max. (Check this list of the best TV show released the year you were born.)

Some of the programs have clever ways to educate children. “Reading Rainbow” taught reading skills and habits in a magazine-style format with celebrity guest readers. “Schoolhouse Rock!” used animated shorts with songs that illustrate educational subjects such as history, science, and multiplication tables. “Bill Nye the Science Guy” fused real science of everyday items with action and humor. (There are several children’s shows on this list of classic TV shows we’d like to see rebooted.)

Cartoon classics such as “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “The Bugs Bunny/Looney Tunes Comedy Hour” are also on the list. Speaking of animation, an Australian animated program tops our list.