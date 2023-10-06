Every State's Universal Background Check Laws ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

Federal law requires licensed firearm dealers to conduct a background check on all gun buyers in the United States. Background checks are typically completed in under two minutes and are designed to keep guns out of the hands of convicted felons, domestic abusers, and other Americans otherwise prohibited from gun ownership. And while all 50 states are subject to these rules, in much of the country, there are ways around the federal law.

Because national background check laws only apply to licensed gun dealers, millions of firearms are sold by every year by private dealers – including those who sell guns online, at gun shows, or elsewhere without a federal license. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the loophole is exploited by unlicensed dealers to traffic firearms to prohibited buyers. (Here is a look at the states where the most guns are stolen.)

A 2022 Gallup survey found that 92% of American adults support background checks for all gun sales. But despite widespread public support, lawmakers in Washington have yet to enact universal background check laws. In the absence of federal legislation, many states have taken action.

Using data from gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed background check laws in every state.

Of the 50 states, 15 have universal background check laws on the books. Under these laws, all firearm sales are required to be conducted through a licensed dealer. In the case of private sellers, they are required to carry out a background check through licensed dealers or law enforcement. An additional six states have not enacted such laws, but rather, require (or will soon require) firearm owners to have a permit – and a background check is required to obtain the permit. (Here is a look at the states with the strictest gun control laws.)

Meanwhile, in 29 states, the loophole in the federal background check law remains. In these states, gun ownership rates tend to be far higher than they are in the 21 states with universal background checks. Gun violence also tends to be more common in states with the private seller loophole. Of the 15 states with the highest firearm death rate, only two have universal background check laws.

