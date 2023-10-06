Americans Consuming the Most Weed: Every State Ranked 400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In May, Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. After decades of activism, marijuana users and advocates are finally seeing a large-scale relaxation of marijuana restrictions at the state level. The District of Columbia and Guam have also legalized recreational weed use.

THC, one of the psychoactive constituents in marijuana, can cause euphoria when smoked or ingested. Besides smoking for pleasure, many marijuana users also use the plant for medical reasons, including the relief of chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, tremors associated with Parkinson’s Disease, and anxiety. Another active chemical contained in marijuana is CBD, which is purported to carry some of the same medical benefits without causing the associated high. (Take a look at these foods and drinks enhanced with CBD.)

Despite its federal status as a controlled substance, people across the country have been using marijuana for ages. To find the states where the most people use marijuana, 24/7 Tempo reviewed preliminary data from the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (published March 8, 2023 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration). States are ranked by the percentage of the population 12 years and older who used marijuana in the past year. All marijuana use data is from the 2021 NSDUH.

The legal status of marijuana use in each state, last updated in June 2023, came from DISA, a third-party administrator of drug and alcohol testing, background screening, and more for employers. Population data came from the Census Bureau’s population and housing unit estimates for July 2022.

Click here to learn how many people in your state use marijuana

Although California and Colorado have reputations as pot-smoking paradises, these states fall at no. 17 and no. 8 on the list, respectively, with the New England states of Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine each having a higher percentage of marijuana users. On the West Coast, Oregon, Alaska, and Washington are in the top five states where people use the most weed. (These are the most marijuana-friendly cities in America.)