All 7 World Powers With Aircraft Carriers, Ranked

In the 19th century, the battleship epitomized a nation’s maritime supremacy, with the size, weaponry, and armor to win control over a body of water. However, their prominence came to an end during the second world war, with the emergence of aircraft carriers as the most important naval vessel in any fleet. (These are The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines.)

To determine the countries with the most aircraft carriers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed defense statistics website GlobalFirepower’s Aircraft Carrier Fleet Strength by Country (2023) dataset (with information about 145 countries’ militaries). We ranked countries by the number of aircraft carriers they have in service. Data on notable aircraft carriers in each country’s arsenal and on carriers in development came from Military Factory. Data on total military spending and military spending as a percentage of gross domestic product came from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s Military Expenditure Database.

Col. Billy Mitchell, a strong advocate of airpower, demonstrated the vulnerability of the battleship by sinking the German battleship Ostfriesland in 1921. The Navy took notice and began building aircraft carriers.

It was America’s good fortune that its carriers were out at sea when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941. Those carriers bore the attack planes that routed the Imperial Japanese Navy at Midway six months later.

The United States inherited the mantle of the world’s most powerful navy from the Royal Navy (U.K.) after World War II. Today, its 11 aircraft carriers are more than the next five nations combined. After the U.S., China has the most aircraft carriers. Also read: This Vietnam-Era Warship Is the Oldest US Military Vessel Still in Operation.

