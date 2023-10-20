Popular Discontinued Snack Foods We Really Miss Marcus Quigmire / Wikimedia Commons

Americans spend a lot of their free time watching television and munching on their favorite snacks, reveling in their salty or sweet flavors. That helps explain why the snack and bakery market accounts for more than $100 billion in annual U.S. sales.

If anything, the pandemic and the trend of working from home have provided more opportunities for bound folks to chomp on chips, grab some pretzels, or dunk some cookies in milk. (Not everyone can find them, but these are 16 regional potato chip brands the whole country deserves.)

Not all snacks have stood the test of time, though. 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous snack-food fan pages, company histories, media websites, and rating sites to compile this list of chips, candies, and other such items that have passed into the repository of history.

Many of the snacks that we enjoyed in our younger days are gone because sales failed to match projections, the product didn’t fit into the strategy of a company that bought the snack’s parent, or the public’s tastes shifted toward more healthful options. Some of the products no longer with us are versions of other beloved items that remain on the shelves. (Here are some junk foods that are actually not so bad for you.)

Because of the power of social media and crowd-sourcing platforms like change.org and ipetitions, jilted customers have pestered companies about bringing back beloved snacks. They’ve had some success. Successful consumer clamoring revived 3D Doritos, Dunkaroos, and Oreo Cakesters.

Sometimes the snacks are still made in other countries, such as Mexico, Canada, or Australia, and these may be available by mail order. If the product is not found outside the U.S., collectors also sell unopened packages of the original on eBay and other sites.

Source: Courtesy of General Mills Pizza Spins

> Introduced: 1968

> Discontinued: 1975

> Parent company: General Mills

Source: Courtesy of bulkcandystore.com Marathon Bar

> Introduced: 1973

> Discontinued: 1981

> Parent company: Mars

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Reggie! Bars

> Introduced: 1978

> Discontinued: 1982

> Parent company: Wayne Candies

Source: Joel Carillet / Getty Images Gatorgum

> Introduced: 1980s

> Discontinued: 1989

> Parent company: Fleer Corporation

Source: Courtesy of Oreo Big Stuf - 1,000,000 people to Bring them Back Oreo Big Stuf

> Introduced: 1984

> Discontinued: 1991

> Parent company: Nabisco

Source: grebcha / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Summit Cookie Bars

> Introduced: 1977

> Discontinued: 1991

> Parent company: Mars

Source: Bring Back Hostess Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pies / Facebook Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pies

> Introduced: 1991

> Discontinued: 1991

> Parent company: Hostess

Source: Courtesy of Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Golden Yangles

> Introduced: 1981

> Discontinued: 1992

> Parent company: Various regional bakers for Girl Scouts

Source: Courtesy of General Mills.com Joey Chips

> Introduced: 1967

> Discontinued: 1992 (?)

> Parent company: General Mills

Source: Courtesy of Sams Club Jell-O Pudding Pops

> Introduced: 1982

> Discontinued: 1993

> Parent company: General Foods

Source: Courtesy of PB Max via Facebook PB Max

> Introduced: 1990

> Discontinued: 1994

> Parent company: Mars

Source: Courtesy of Ebay Fruit Wrinkles

> Introduced: 1986

> Discontinued: 1995 (?)

> Parent company: Betty Crocker (General Mills)

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Jumpin’ Jack Cheese Doritos

> Introduced: 1990

> Discontinued: 1995

> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Source: Courtesy of pbcrisps.com Planters P.B. Crisps

> Introduced: 1992

> Discontinued: 1995

> Parent company: Nabisco

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Garbage Can-dy

> Introduced: 1980s

> Discontinued: 1996

> Parent company: The Topps Company

Source: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Girl Scouts of America Juliettes

> Introduced: 1984 (reintroduced 1993)

> Discontinued: 1985 (discontinued again 1996)

> Parent company: Little Brownie Bakers for Girl Scouts

Source: Courtesy of Nestlé Carnation Breakfast Bars

> Introduced: 1975

> Discontinued: 1997

> Parent company: Carnation

Source: Courtesy of Hershey's Hershey’s Bar None

> Introduced: 1987

> Discontinued: 1997

> Parent company: Hershey

Source: Courtesy of Snack Museum Cheetos Cheesy Checkers

> Introduced: 1995

> Discontinued: 1998

> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Source: lawcain / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Taco Bell Lunchables

> Introduced: Late 1980s

> Discontinued: 2000

> Parent company: Oscar Meyer

Source: Courtesy of Bring back Pizzaria Chips made by Keebler via Facebook Pizzarias Pizza Chips

> Introduced: 1991

> Discontinued: 2000 (?)

> Parent company: Keebler

Source: Courtesy of Walmart Tato Skins

> Introduced: 1985

> Discontinued: 2000 (?)

> Parent company: Keebler

Source: Courtesy of Nabisco Cheese Tid-Bit via Facebook Cheese Tid-Bit

> Introduced: Unknown

> Discontinued: Early 2000s

> Parent company: Nabisco

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Dolphins and Friends

> Introduced: Unknown

> Discontinued: Early 2000s

> Parent company: Austin

Source: Courtesy of General Mills Fruit String Thing

> Introduced: 1990s

> Discontinued: Early 2000s

> Parent company: General Mills

Source: Courtesy of Keebler Munch ‘Ems

> Introduced: 1991

> Discontinued: Early 2000s

> Parent company: Keebler

Source: Christine Wolf Gagne / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Pillsbury Waffle Sticks

> Introduced: Unknown

> Discontinued: Early 2000s

> Parent company: General Mills

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Wild! Magicburst Pop-Tarts

> Introduced: 1999

> Discontinued: 2003 (?)

> Parent company: Kellogg

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Crunch Tators

> Introduced: 1988

> Discontinued: Early to mid 1990s

> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Ice Breakers Liquid Ice

> Introduced: 2003

> Discontinued: 2004

> Parent company: Nabisco

Source: Courtesy of Ebay Nestlé Magic Balls

> Introduced: 1990s

> Discontinued: 2004

> Parent company: Nestlé

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Reese’s Bites

> Introduced: 1999

> Discontinued: 2004

> Parent company: Hershey

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Triple Push Pop

> Introduced: 1980s

> Discontinued: Mid- 2000s

> Parent company:

Source: Courtesy of Nestle Butterfinger BBs

> Introduced: 1992

> Discontinued: 2006

> Parent company: NestlÃ©

Source: Courtesy of eBay Screaming Yellow Zonkers

> Introduced: 1968

> Discontinued: 2007

> Parent company: Lincoln Foods

Source: Courtesy of eBay Squeezits

> Introduced: 1985 (reintroduced 2006)

> Discontinued: 2001 (discontinued again 2007)

> Parent company: General Mills

Source: Courtesy of eBay Reese’s Peanut Butter & Banana Creme Cups

> Introduced: 2007

> Discontinued: 2008

> Parent company: Hershey

Source: Courtesy of Hershey's Hershey Kissables

> Introduced: 2005

> Discontinued: 2009

> Parent company: Hershey

Source: Courtesy of Candywarehouse.com Twizzler Twerpz

> Introduced: 2004

> Discontinued: 2009 (?)

> Parent company: Hershey

Source: Courtesy of Amazon.com Yogos

> Introduced: 2005

> Discontinued: 2010

> Parent company: Kellogg

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Nabisco Original Swiss Cheese Baked Snack Crackers

> Introduced: 1980s

> Discontinued: 2010 (?)

> Parent company: Nabisco

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Magic Middles

> Introduced: 2001

> Discontinued: 2011

> Parent company: Keebler (Kellogg)

Source: Courtesy of Amazon.com Cheetos Twisted

> Introduced: 2002

> Discontinued: 2012

> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Source: Love Fiery Habanero Doritos Bring Them Back FritoLay! / Facebook Fiery Habanero Doritos

> Introduced: 2005

> Discontinued: 2012

> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Source: grebcha / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Kudos

> Introduced: Late 1980s

> Discontinued: Late 2010s

> Parent company: Mars

Source: gsheldon / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Tastetations Hard Candies

> Introduced: 1996

> Discontinued: Early 2000s

> Parent company: Hershey