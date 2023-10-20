Special Report

Popular Discontinued Snack Foods We Really Miss

Marcus Quigmire / Wikimedia Commons
John Harrington
Published:

Americans spend a lot of their free time watching television and munching on their favorite snacks, reveling in their salty or sweet flavors. That helps explain why the snack and bakery market accounts for more than $100 billion in annual U.S. sales.

If anything, the pandemic and the trend of working from home have provided more opportunities for bound folks to chomp on chips, grab some pretzels, or dunk some cookies in milk. (Not everyone can find them, but these are 16 regional potato chip brands the whole country deserves.)  

Not all snacks have stood the test of time, though. 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous snack-food fan pages, company histories, media websites, and rating sites to compile this list of chips, candies, and other such items that have passed into the repository of history.

Many of the snacks that we enjoyed in our younger days are gone because sales failed to match projections, the product didn’t fit into the strategy of a company that bought the snack’s parent, or the public’s tastes shifted toward more healthful options. Some of the products no longer with us are versions of other beloved items that remain on the shelves. (Here are some junk foods that are actually not so bad for you.)

Because of the power of social media and crowd-sourcing platforms like change.org and ipetitions, jilted customers have pestered companies about bringing back beloved snacks. They’ve had some success. Successful consumer clamoring revived 3D Doritos, Dunkaroos, and Oreo Cakesters. 

Sometimes the snacks are still made in other countries, such as Mexico, Canada, or Australia, and these may be available by mail order. If the product is not found outside the U.S., collectors also sell unopened packages of the original on eBay and other sites.

Source: Courtesy of General Mills

Pizza Spins
> Introduced: 1968
> Discontinued: 1975
> Parent company: General Mills

Source: Courtesy of bulkcandystore.com

Marathon Bar
> Introduced: 1973
> Discontinued: 1981
> Parent company: Mars

24/7 Wall St.
16 Regional Potato Chip Brands the Whole Country Deserves

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reggie! Bars
> Introduced: 1978
> Discontinued: 1982
> Parent company: Wayne Candies

Wonka by Marcus Quigmire
Wonka (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Marcus Quigmire

Willy Wonka’s Peanut Butter Oompas
> Introduced: 1971
> Discontinued: 1982 (?)
> Parent company: Quaker Oats

Source: Joel Carillet / Getty Images

Gatorgum
> Introduced: 1980s
> Discontinued: 1989
> Parent company: Fleer Corporation

life savers by Andrew Magill
life savers (CC BY 2.0) by Andrew Magill

Life Saver Holes
> Introduced: 1990
> Discontinued: Early 1990s
> Parent company: Nabisco

Source: Courtesy of Oreo Big Stuf - 1,000,000 people to Bring them Back

Oreo Big Stuf
> Introduced: 1984
> Discontinued: 1991
> Parent company: Nabisco

ALSO READ: The Most Iconic Food From Every State

Source: grebcha / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summit Cookie Bars
> Introduced: 1977
> Discontinued: 1991
> Parent company: Mars

Source: Bring Back Hostess Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pies / Facebook

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pies
> Introduced: 1991
> Discontinued: 1991
> Parent company: Hostess

Source: Courtesy of Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan

Golden Yangles
> Introduced: 1981
> Discontinued: 1992
> Parent company: Various regional bakers for Girl Scouts

Source: Courtesy of General Mills.com

Joey Chips
> Introduced: 1967
> Discontinued: 1992 (?)
> Parent company: General Mills

Source: Courtesy of Sams Club

Jell-O Pudding Pops
> Introduced: 1982
> Discontinued: 1993
> Parent company: General Foods

24/7 Wall St.
25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Source: Courtesy of PB Max via Facebook

PB Max
> Introduced: 1990
> Discontinued: 1994
> Parent company: Mars

Source: Courtesy of Ebay

Fruit Wrinkles
> Introduced: 1986
> Discontinued: 1995 (?)
> Parent company: Betty Crocker (General Mills)

Source: Courtesy of Amazon

Jumpin’ Jack Cheese Doritos
> Introduced: 1990
> Discontinued: 1995
> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Source: Courtesy of pbcrisps.com

Planters P.B. Crisps
> Introduced: 1992
> Discontinued: 1995
> Parent company: Nabisco

ALSO READ: 29 Healthy Eating Habits That Will Change Your Life

Source: Courtesy of Amazon

Garbage Can-dy
> Introduced: 1980s
> Discontinued: 1996
> Parent company: The Topps Company

Jell-O 1-2-3 by Carol
Jell-O 1-2-3 (CC BY 2.0) by Carol

Jell-O 1-2-3
> Introduced: 1969
> Discontinued: 1996
> Parent company: General Foods

Source: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Girl Scouts of America

Juliettes
> Introduced: 1984 (reintroduced 1993)
> Discontinued: 1985 (discontinued again 1996)
> Parent company: Little Brownie Bakers for Girl Scouts

Source: Courtesy of Nestlé

Carnation Breakfast Bars
> Introduced: 1975
> Discontinued: 1997
> Parent company: Carnation

Source: Courtesy of Hershey's

Hershey’s Bar None
> Introduced: 1987
> Discontinued: 1997
> Parent company: Hershey

24/7 Wall St.
55 Oldest Continuously Sold Products in America

Source: Courtesy of Snack Museum

Cheetos Cheesy Checkers
> Introduced: 1995
> Discontinued: 1998
> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Source: lawcain / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Taco Bell Lunchables
> Introduced: Late 1980s
> Discontinued: 2000
> Parent company: Oscar Meyer

Source: Courtesy of Bring back Pizzaria Chips made by Keebler via Facebook

Pizzarias Pizza Chips
> Introduced: 1991
> Discontinued: 2000 (?)
> Parent company: Keebler

Source: Courtesy of Walmart

Tato Skins
> Introduced: 1985
> Discontinued: 2000 (?)
> Parent company: Keebler

Source: Courtesy of Nabisco Cheese Tid-Bit via Facebook

Cheese Tid-Bit
> Introduced: Unknown
> Discontinued: Early 2000s
> Parent company: Nabisco

ALSO READ: 16 Regional Potato Chip Brands the Whole Country Deserves

Source: Courtesy of Amazon

Dolphins and Friends
> Introduced: Unknown
> Discontinued: Early 2000s
> Parent company: Austin

Source: Courtesy of General Mills

Fruit String Thing
> Introduced: 1990s
> Discontinued: Early 2000s
> Parent company: General Mills

Source: Courtesy of Keebler

Munch ‘Ems
> Introduced: 1991
> Discontinued: Early 2000s
> Parent company: Keebler

Source: Christine Wolf Gagne / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pillsbury Waffle Sticks
> Introduced: Unknown
> Discontinued: Early 2000s
> Parent company: General Mills

DSC_0018 by Mark Ordonez
DSC_0018 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mark Ordonez

Starburst Fruit Twists
> Introduced: 1990s
> Discontinued: Early 2000s
> Parent company: Wrigley

24/7 Wall St.
The Most Iconic Food From Every State

Fruitopia by Phil Nelson
Fruitopia (CC BY 2.0) by Phil Nelson

Fruitopia
> Introduced: 1994
> Discontinued: 2003
> Parent company: Coca-Cola

Philadelphia Brand Cream Chees... by Mike Mozart
Philadelphia Brand Cream Chees... (CC BY 2.0) by Mike Mozart

Philadelphia Cheesecake Snack Bars
> Introduced: Unknown
> Discontinued: 2003
> Parent company: Kraft

Pop-Tarts Frosted Caramel Choc... by theimpulsivebuy
Pop-Tarts Frosted Caramel Choc... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by theimpulsivebuy

Pop Tarts Snak-Stix
> Introduced: Unknown
> Discontinued: 2003
> Parent company: Kellogg

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wild! Magicburst Pop-Tarts
> Introduced: 1999
> Discontinued: 2003 (?)
> Parent company: Kellogg

Source: Courtesy of Amazon

Crunch Tators
> Introduced: 1988
> Discontinued: Early to mid 1990s
> Parent company: Frito-Lay

24/7 Wall St.
25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Source: Courtesy of Amazon

Ice Breakers Liquid Ice
> Introduced: 2003
> Discontinued: 2004
> Parent company: Nabisco

Source: Courtesy of Ebay

Nestlé Magic Balls
> Introduced: 1990s
> Discontinued: 2004
> Parent company: Nestlé

Source: Courtesy of Amazon

Reese’s Bites
> Introduced: 1999
> Discontinued: 2004
> Parent company: Hershey

Source: Courtesy of Amazon

Triple Push Pop
> Introduced: 1980s
> Discontinued: Mid- 2000s
> Parent company:

Source: Courtesy of Nestle

Butterfinger BBs
> Introduced: 1992
> Discontinued: 2006
> Parent company: NestlÃ©

ALSO READ: 29 Healthy Eating Habits That Will Change Your Life

ReeseSwoops by Staka
ReeseSwoops (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Staka

Swoops
> Introduced: 2003
> Discontinued: 2006
> Parent company: Hershey

Source: Courtesy of eBay

Screaming Yellow Zonkers
> Introduced: 1968
> Discontinued: 2007
> Parent company: Lincoln Foods

Source: Courtesy of eBay

Squeezits
> Introduced: 1985 (reintroduced 2006)
> Discontinued: 2001 (discontinued again 2007)
> Parent company: General Mills

Source: Courtesy of eBay

Reese’s Peanut Butter & Banana Creme Cups
> Introduced: 2007
> Discontinued: 2008
> Parent company: Hershey

Source: Courtesy of Hershey's

Hershey Kissables
> Introduced: 2005
> Discontinued: 2009
> Parent company: Hershey

ALSO READ: 55 Oldest Continuously Sold Products in America

Source: Courtesy of Candywarehouse.com

Twizzler Twerpz
> Introduced: 2004
> Discontinued: 2009 (?)
> Parent company: Hershey

Altoids by Gareth Simpson
Altoids (CC BY 2.0) by Gareth Simpson

Altoid Sours
> Introduced: 2004
> Discontinued: 2010
> Parent company: Wrigley

Source: Courtesy of Amazon.com

Yogos
> Introduced: 2005
> Discontinued: 2010
> Parent company: Kellogg

Source: Courtesy of Amazon

Nabisco Original Swiss Cheese Baked Snack Crackers
> Introduced: 1980s
> Discontinued: 2010 (?)
> Parent company: Nabisco

Einstein Bros Bagel-fuls by theimpulsivebuy
Einstein Bros Bagel-fuls (CC BY-SA 2.0) by theimpulsivebuy

Bagel-fuls
> Introduced: 2008
> Discontinued: 2010 (?)
> Parent company: Kraft

24/7 Wall St.
16 Regional Potato Chip Brands the Whole Country Deserves

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Magic Middles
> Introduced: 2001
> Discontinued: 2011
> Parent company: Keebler (Kellogg)

3 Musketeers Truffle Crisp Bar... by Bodo
3 Musketeers Truffle Crisp Bar... (CC BY 2.0) by Bodo

3 Musketeers Truffle Crisp Bars
> Introduced: 2010
> Discontinued: 2012
> Parent company: Mars

Source: Courtesy of Amazon.com

Cheetos Twisted
> Introduced: 2002
> Discontinued: 2012
> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Source: Love Fiery Habanero Doritos Bring Them Back FritoLay! / Facebook

Fiery Habanero Doritos
> Introduced: 2005
> Discontinued: 2012
> Parent company: Frito-Lay

Wonka Donutz Wrapper by FirefoxLSD
Wonka Donutz Wrapper (CC BY-SA 4.0) by FirefoxLSD

Wonka Donutz
> Introduced: 2005
> Discontinued: 2013
> Parent company: NestlÃ©

24/7 Wall St.
The Most Iconic Food From Every State

McDonald's Angus Snack Wraps by theimpulsivebuy
McDonald's Angus Snack Wraps (CC BY-SA 2.0) by theimpulsivebuy

McDonald’s Snack Wraps
> Introduced: 2006
> Discontinued: 2016
> Parent company: McDonald’s

Source: grebcha / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kudos
> Introduced: Late 1980s
> Discontinued: Late 2010s
> Parent company: Mars

Source: gsheldon / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tastetations Hard Candies
> Introduced: 1996
> Discontinued: Early 2000s
> Parent company: Hershey

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Special Report, brands, candy, chips, chocolate, Hershey, Nabisco, salt, Snack foods, sugar, Food

Editors' Picks

The Top 15 Mexican Chains in America

These Are the Top 10 Chicken Chains in America

The Top 15 Pizza Chains in America

The Best Independent Coffee Shop in Every State