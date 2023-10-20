This Military Has the Most Artillery Jesse Stephens / iStock via Getty Images

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the defending forces have used artillery fire, notably long-range missile systems such as the HIMARS platform, to great effect. Many of the artillery systems used by Ukrainian forces have been American-made. According to CNBC, the United States has provided Ukraine with dozens of howitzers, as well as various other types of longer-range artillery, substantially upgrading Ukraine’s capabilities.

Russian troops, meanwhile, also use artillery such as howitzers to great effect, firing thousands of shells at Ukrainian targets daily, as Russia has reintroduced its essential military doctrine: the use of massed heavy and rocket artillery. But how much artillery does each nation have?

To determine the countries with the most artillery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2023 data on artillery from GlobalFirepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked countries according to the number of self-propelled and towed artillery they have and listed all countries with at least 700 artillery units.

Russia has more artillery than any other country. While U.S. doctrine emphasizes more accurate use of high explosives, Russian doctrine stresses massed firepower. This has been an aspect of Russian military doctrine for at least 300 years. Russia has invested heavily in artillery in recent years and holds a more than fivefold advantage in total artillery over Ukraine. According to a CNN report from January, however, Russian artillery fire is down dramatically from its high. (See also, America’s future weapons.)

The war between North and South Korea has not officially been declared over, and their artillery inventory reflects that status. The two Koreas face each other with a combined 18,766 artillery pieces. (This is the deadliest weapon in history.)

America, which spends more on the military than any other country, ranks 11th in artillery pieces. Two of the mainstays in the U.S. artillery arsenal are the M109 howitzer and the M777 howitzer.

Here are the 20 countries with the largest artillery arsenals.

Source: bruev / iStock via Getty Images 20. Belarus

> Total artillery: 818

> Self-propelled artillery: 488 — #16 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 330 — #33 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: 2S19 Msta

> Example wheeled artillery: 2A65 Msta B

> Active-duty military personnel: 45,000 — #70 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $762.8 million — #77 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 1.2% — #101 most of 145

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images 19. Israel

> Total artillery: 950

> Self-propelled artillery: 650 — #11 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 300 — #38 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: ATMOS 2000

> Example wheeled artillery: Soltam M-71

> Active-duty military personnel: 173,000 — #29 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $24.3 billion — #15 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 5.2% — #6 most of 145

Source: danieldiaconu / iStock via Getty Images 18. Romania

> Total artillery: 957

> Self-propelled artillery: 47 — #60 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 910 — #15 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: ATROM

> Example wheeled artillery: M82

> Active-duty military personnel: 67,000 — #57 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $5.6 billion — #40 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 2.0% — #51 most of 145

Source: Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons 17. Greece

> Total artillery: 1,319

> Self-propelled artillery: 590 — #12 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 729 — #17 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: Zuzana

> Example wheeled artillery: OTO Melara Mod 56

> Active-duty military personnel: 130,000 — #37 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $8.1 billion — #31 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 3.9% — #12 most of 145

Paladin Maneuver ( CC BY 2.0 ) by @USArmy 13. Taiwan

> Total artillery: 2,032

> Self-propelled artillery: 272 — #22 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 1,760 — #11 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: M109A6

> Example wheeled artillery: M114 howitzer

> Active-duty military personnel: 170,000 — #31 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $13.0 billion — #21 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 1.7% — #62 most of 145

Source: Getty Images / Stringer 12. Myanmar

> Total artillery: 2,099

> Self-propelled artillery: 230 — #25 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 1,869 — #10 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: SH-1

> Example wheeled artillery: Soltam M-71

> Active-duty military personnel: 400,000 — #13 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $2.1 billion — #60 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 3.3% — #17 most of 145

Source: scguard / Flickr 11. United States

> Total artillery: 2,339

> Self-propelled artillery: 1,000 — #9 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 1,339 — #14 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: M109 howitzer

> Example wheeled artillery: M777 howitzer

> Active-duty military personnel: 1,390,000 — #3 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $800.7 billion — #1 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 3.5% — #15 most of 145

Source: Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons 10. Iran

> Total artillery: 2,630

> Self-propelled artillery: 580 — #13 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 2,050 — #9 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: Raad-2

> Example wheeled artillery: HM-41

> Active-duty military personnel: 575,000 — #7 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $24.6 billion — #14 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 2.3% — #36 most of 145

Source: abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 8. India

> Total artillery: 3,411

> Self-propelled artillery: 100 — #37 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 3,311 — #5 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: Bhim self-propelled howitzer

> Example wheeled artillery: Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)

> Active-duty military personnel: 1,450,000 — #2 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $76.6 billion — #3 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 2.7% — #30 most of 145

Source: Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons 7. Syria

> Total artillery: 3,544

> Self-propelled artillery: 319 — #20 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 3,225 — #6 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: M-46

> Example wheeled artillery: AZP S-60

> Active-duty military personnel: 100,000 — #43 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: N/A

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

Source: Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons 5. China

> Total artillery: 4,229

> Self-propelled artillery: 2,795 — #4 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 1,434 — #12 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: PLZ-05

> Example wheeled artillery: AH4 howitzer

> Active-duty military personnel: 2,000,000 — #1 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $293.4 billion — #2 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 1.7% — #63 most of 145

Source: HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images 4. Pakistan

> Total artillery: 4,570

> Self-propelled artillery: 1,225 — #7 most of 145

> Towed artillery: 3,345 — #4 most of 145

> Example self-propelled artillery: SH-15

> Example wheeled artillery: M198 howitzer

> Active-duty military personnel: 654,000 — #6 most of 145

> Military spending, 2021: $11.3 billion — #23 highest of 145

> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 3.8% — #13 most of 145

