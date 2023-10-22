Special Report

26 Countries Where Women Play a Huge Role in the Military

Uriel Sinai / Getty Images
Josie Green
Published:

Earlier this year, the Minister of Defense of Denmark announced a proposal to begin conscripting women into the nation’s armed services. The nation currently allows women to serve, but only voluntarily, whereas all men are required to join for at least four months of service. In 2013, Norway became the first NATO nation to make military conscription mandatory for women, followed by non-NATO member Sweden in 2017.

Although these Scandinavian nations are some of only a handful of countries in the world – including Israel, Morocco, and North Korea – that regularly conscript women, women in many countries worldwide volunteer  to serve in their country’s armed forces. 

To find the countries with the most women serving in the military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed NATO data as well as data from several media sources. The list includes only countries for which we found reliable Information and is far from comprehensive. Of the 50 nations we were able to find such statistics, we listed the 26 countries where women make up more than 10% of military personnel. Information on which roles are open to women also came from NATO and different media sources. Active-duty personnel figures came from GlobalFirepower.com, an annually-updated military statistics website.

Although women have held military positions in many countries for over a century, their roles were mostly limited to nursing and administration. In World War I there was a major increase in women military personnel across European nations as well as in the United States and Canada. These women served not only as nurses but as ambulance drivers, photo analysts, translators, weather forecasters, and in some cases, combat soldiers. (These are the greatest women in military history.)

Still, women have generally constituted a small fraction of total active personnel, with most nations’ armed forces composed of under 5% women at the turn of the 20th century. In the last two decades, however, the average number of women in full-time military positions has doubled among NATO nations, as laws and court rulings have opened the doors for women to seek a wider variety of roles. 

Many nations have also increasingly opened combat positions to women in the last 20 years. Of the 26 nations where women make up over 10% of military personnel, the vast majority now have no restrictions on women serving in roles that would put them on the front lines. 

Click here to see countries with the most women serving in the military.

 

Source: ikholwadia / iStock via Getty Images

26. United Kingdom
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 11%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 194,000

Source: mihaiulia / iStock via Getty Images

25. Netherlands
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 11%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 35,000

24/7 Wall St.
Warrior Queens Who Led Their Own Armies

F-16 SoloTÃ¼rk / Turkish Air F... by slezo
F-16 SoloTÃ¼rk / Turkish Air F... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo

24. Slovakia
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 12%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 13,000

Source: Raul_Mellado / iStock via Getty Images

23. Portugal
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 12%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 27,000

Source: ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

22. Lithuania
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 12%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 16,000

 

Source: ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

21. Germany
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 12%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 184,000

Source: ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

20. Spain
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 13%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 120,000

ALSO READ: The Greatest Women in Military History

Source: Chalabala / iStock via Getty Images

19. Czechia
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 13%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 26,000

Source: Goran Jakus Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

18. Croatia
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 13%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 15,000

Source: pixgrapher / Getty Images

17. Taiwan
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 13.6%
> Year of estimate, source: 2017, Taipei Times
> Combat roles: Limited
> All active-duty personnel: 170,000

 

Source: Photo Beto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

16. Norway
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 14%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 23,000

Source: Mlenny / iStock via Getty Images

15. Albania
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 14%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: Restrictions on women serving in the Navy, Special Forces and in Pilot positions.
> All active-duty personnel: 8,000

24/7 Wall St.
The Most Famous Female Rulers in History

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

14. Slovenia
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 15%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – and no restrictions that apply to operations
> All active-duty personnel: 7,000

Source: Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

13. Latvia
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 16%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 6,500

Source: Gwengoat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

12. France
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 16%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 205,000

 

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

11. Canada
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 16%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 70,000

Source: martin-dm / iStock via Getty Images

10. Bulgaria
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 16%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 25,000

ALSO READ: 45 Women Buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Source: SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images

9. United States
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 17%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 1,390,000

Source: Jimbo_Cymru / iStock via Getty Images

8. New Zealand
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 18%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 9,

Source: Anjuman Sharma / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

7. Australia
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 19%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 60,500

 

Source: SanerG / iStock via Getty Images

6. Greece
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 19%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: women are not permitted to enter the Naval Special Force
> All active-duty personnel: 130,000

Source: Calin Stan / iStock via Getty Images

5. Moldova
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 20%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – all active duty positions are open to women
> All active-duty personnel: 6,000

ALSO READ: All 30 NATO Members Ranked By Military Power
Source: PEDRE / E+ via Getty Images

4. Hungary
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 20%
> Year of estimate, source: 2019, NATO
> Combat roles: No restrictions – and no restrictions that apply to operations
> All active-duty personnel: 23,000

Source: JacquesKloppers / iStock via Getty Images

3. South Africa
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 24%
> Year of estimate, source: 2018, Washington Post
> Combat roles: Limited
> All active-duty personnel: 40,200

Source: fotofrog / iStock via Getty Images

2. Israel
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 38%
> Year of estimate, source: 2020, The Marker
> Combat roles: 86% of roles, including front-line ground combat, open and more to open in the next 2 yrs
> All active-duty personnel: 173,000

 

Source: alexkuehni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1. North Korea
> Estimated pct. of women in the military: 40%
> Year of estimate, source: Unclear, Army Technology
> Combat roles: Unclear
> All active-duty personnel: 12,000,000

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, Military

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World

The 12 Stealth Planes Used in the Air Forces of Global Superpowers