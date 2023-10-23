This is the Most Widely Used Military Aircraft on Earth

In these days when single aircraft can cost billions of dollars, technological sophistication can often be more important than numbers. (This is the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Military) But that doesn’t mean that certain jets, bombers, transports, and helicopters don’t serve an important role in large numbers. And some aircraft, despite being expensive, have been proven to be so effective relative to their cost, that they are owned by dozens of militaries around the world in the hundreds, and sometimes even thousands.
To identify the military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2023 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.
Among the combat aircraft mentioned, the F-16 Fighting Falcon dominates this list as well as the world skies. Originally manufactured by General Dynamics, and now by Lockheed Martin, it is employed by more than 25 countries. This aircraft is known for its speed and versatility, capable of playing multiple roles on the battlefield. Since its inception in the late 1970s, the F-16 has been upgraded to include more advanced avionics, improved armament, and the integration of latest weapon systems. (Here are the top 10 most used fighter jets in the world.)
Helicopters are also indispensable in modern warfare, and this is reflected by their use in multiple militaries. The American twin-engine UH-60 Black Hawk, in the family of the Sikorsky S-70, is a prime example of a widely-used military helicopter. Developed by Sikorsky Aircraft, the UH-60 is employed for various mission types, including transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation, and search and rescue operations. Its track record has made it one of the most popular in the world. (These are the most widely used combat helicopters on Earth.)
The vast majority of this list consists of combat aircraft and combat helicopters. Militaries tend to have fewer tankers, transports, and special mission aircraft because their roles are limited, while combat aircraft are more effective to project power.
The lone instance of a transport, tanker, and special mission aircraft on this list is the versatile C-130 Hercules and its multiple variants. Designed by Lockheed Martin, this aircraft is used in multiple roles on and off the battlefield, including humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and military logistics.
Here is a look at the most widely-used military aircraft in the world.
25. NH90 Caiman
> Active aircraft: 446
> Aircraft on order: 147
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Australia, France, Netherlands
24. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan
> Active aircraft: 452
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: China
23. Bell 206 JetRanger
> Active aircraft: 478
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Argentina, Germany, Iraq, Italy
22. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot
> Active aircraft: 489
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Armenia, Belarus, North Korea, Russia
21. Eurocopter H145
> Active aircraft: 533
> Aircraft on order: 88
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Albania, Germany, United States
20. Ah-1 Cobra
> Active aircraft: 573
> Aircraft on order: 46
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan
19. T-38 Talon
> Active aircraft: 575
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Training aircraft
> Notable countries: Turkey, United States
18. Aero L-39 Albatros
> Active aircraft: 575
> Aircraft on order: 36
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Libya, Mali, Russia
17. MD500 Defender
> Active aircraft: 588
> Aircraft on order: 86
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Argentina, Colombia, North Korea
16. F-5 Tiger II
> Active aircraft: 611
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Switzerland
15. F-35 Lightning II
> Active aircraft: 716
> Aircraft on order: 2758
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Canada, Israel, United States
14. Mil Mi-17 Hip
> Active aircraft: 765
> Aircraft on order: 65
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Bangladesh, India, Venezuela
13. Mil Mi-24 Hind
> Active aircraft: 828
> Aircraft on order: 33
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Armenia, Russia, Ukraine
12. Mikoyan MiG-29
> Active aircraft: 899
> Aircraft on order: 79
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt
11. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker
> Active aircraft: 964
> Aircraft on order: 87
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia
10. CH-47 Chinook
> Active aircraft: 925
> Aircraft on order: 202
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Notable countries: Australia, Germany, United States
9. T-6 Texan
> Active aircraft: 980
> Aircraft on order: 68
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Thailand, United States, Iraq
8. F-15 Eagle
> Active aircraft: 1,066
> Aircraft on order: 222
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Indonesia, Israel, Japan, United States
7. Bell UH-1 Iroquois
> Active aircraft: 1,105
> Aircraft on order: 33
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: United States, Turkey, South Korea
6. F/A-18 Hornet
> Active aircraft: 1,111
> Aircraft on order: 116
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Canada, Spain, Switzerland, United States
5. C-130 Hercules
> Active aircraft: 1,133
> Aircraft on order: 119
> Type: Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport
> Notable countries: United States, Austria, Israel
4. AH-64 Apache
> Active aircraft: 1,233
> Aircraft on order: 324
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Greece, India, United States
3. Mil Mi-8 Hip
> Active aircraft: 2,039
> Aircraft on order: 17
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Algeria, Croatia, Cuba, Russia
2. F-16 Fighting Falcon
> Active aircraft: 2,763
> Aircraft on order: 156
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt
1. S-70 Black Hawk
> Active aircraft: 3,909
> Aircraft on order: 806
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: United States, Saudi Arabia, Poland
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.