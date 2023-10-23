Special Report

This is the Most Widely Used Military Aircraft on Earth

In these days when single aircraft can cost billions of dollars, technological sophistication can often be more important than numbers. (This is the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Military) But that doesn’t mean that certain jets, bombers, transports, and helicopters don’t serve an important role in large numbers. And some aircraft, despite being expensive, have been proven to be so effective relative to their cost, that they are owned by dozens of militaries around the world in the hundreds, and sometimes even thousands. 

To identify the military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2023 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.

Among the combat aircraft mentioned, the F-16 Fighting Falcon dominates this list as well as the world skies. Originally manufactured by General Dynamics, and now by Lockheed Martin, it is employed by more than 25 countries. This aircraft is known for its speed and versatility, capable of playing multiple roles on the battlefield. Since its inception in the late 1970s, the F-16 has been upgraded to include more advanced avionics, improved armament, and the integration of latest weapon systems. (Here are the top 10 most used fighter jets in the world.)

Helicopters are also indispensable in modern warfare, and this is reflected by their use in multiple militaries. The American twin-engine UH-60 Black Hawk, in the family of the Sikorsky S-70, is a prime example of a widely-used military helicopter. Developed by Sikorsky Aircraft, the UH-60 is employed for various mission types, including transport of troops and equipment, medical evacuation, and search and rescue operations. Its track record has made it one of the most popular in the world. (These are the most widely used combat helicopters on Earth.)

The vast majority of this list consists of combat aircraft and combat helicopters. Militaries tend to have fewer tankers, transports, and special mission aircraft because their roles are limited, while combat aircraft are more effective to project power.

The lone instance of a transport, tanker, and special mission aircraft on this list is the versatile C-130 Hercules and its multiple variants. Designed by Lockheed Martin, this aircraft is used in multiple roles on and off the battlefield, including humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and military logistics.

Here is a look at the most widely-used military aircraft in the world.

 

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

25. NH90 Caiman
> Active aircraft: 446
> Aircraft on order: 147
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Australia, France, Netherlands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

24. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan
> Active aircraft: 452
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: China

S3-BSJ Bangladesh Army Aviation Bell 206-L4 by Shadman Samee
S3-BSJ Bangladesh Army Aviation Bell 206-L4 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Shadman Samee

23. Bell 206 JetRanger
> Active aircraft: 478
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Argentina, Germany, Iraq, Italy

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

22. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot
> Active aircraft: 489
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Armenia, Belarus, North Korea, Russia

Tag der Bundeswehr Airbus H145M by Tim Rademacher
Tag der Bundeswehr Airbus H145M (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Tim Rademacher

21. Eurocopter H145
> Active aircraft: 533
> Aircraft on order: 88
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Albania, Germany, United States

 

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

20. Ah-1 Cobra
> Active aircraft: 573
> Aircraft on order: 46
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan

Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Natasha Stannard / Public Domain

19. T-38 Talon
> Active aircraft: 575
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Training aircraft
> Notable countries: Turkey, United States

Source: volvob12b / Flickr

18. Aero L-39 Albatros
> Active aircraft: 575
> Aircraft on order: 36
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Libya, Mali, Russia

Finnish Army MD500 by James Cromwell
Finnish Army MD500 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by James Cromwell

17. MD500 Defender
> Active aircraft: 588
> Aircraft on order: 86
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Argentina, Colombia, North Korea

Source: rancho_runner / iStock via Getty Images

16. F-5 Tiger II
> Active aircraft: 611
> Aircraft on order: 0
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Switzerland

 

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

15. F-35 Lightning II
> Active aircraft: 716
> Aircraft on order: 2758
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Canada, Israel, United States

Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin

14. Mil Mi-17 Hip
> Active aircraft: 765
> Aircraft on order: 65
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Bangladesh, India, Venezuela

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

13. Mil Mi-24 Hind
> Active aircraft: 828
> Aircraft on order: 33
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Armenia, Russia, Ukraine

Source: Milous / iStock via Getty Images

12. Mikoyan MiG-29
> Active aircraft: 899
> Aircraft on order: 79
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt

Source: James Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

11. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker
> Active aircraft: 964
> Aircraft on order: 87
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia

 

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

10. CH-47 Chinook
> Active aircraft: 925
> Aircraft on order: 202
> Type: Combat aircraft
> Notable countries: Australia, Germany, United States

Raytheon Beechcraft T-6 Texan ... by Mark Jones Jr.
Raytheon Beechcraft T-6 Texan ... (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Jones Jr.

9. T-6 Texan
> Active aircraft: 980
> Aircraft on order: 68
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Thailand, United States, Iraq

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

8. F-15 Eagle
> Active aircraft: 1,066
> Aircraft on order: 222
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Indonesia, Israel, Japan, United States

Bell UH-1 Iroquois by Daniel Ramirez
Bell UH-1 Iroquois (CC BY 2.0) by Daniel Ramirez

7. Bell UH-1 Iroquois
> Active aircraft: 1,105
> Aircraft on order: 33
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: United States, Turkey, South Korea

Source: JohnnyPowell / E+ via Getty Images

6. F/A-18 Hornet
> Active aircraft: 1,111
> Aircraft on order: 116
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Canada, Spain, Switzerland, United States

 

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

5. C-130 Hercules
> Active aircraft: 1,133
> Aircraft on order: 119
> Type: Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport
> Notable countries: United States, Austria, Israel

Source: Courtesy of Boeing

4. AH-64 Apache
> Active aircraft: 1,233
> Aircraft on order: 324
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Greece, India, United States

Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson

3. Mil Mi-8 Hip
> Active aircraft: 2,039
> Aircraft on order: 17
> Type: Combat helicopter
> Notable countries: Algeria, Croatia, Cuba, Russia

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

2. F-16 Fighting Falcon
> Active aircraft: 2,763
> Aircraft on order: 156
> Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
> Notable countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt

Source: fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

1. S-70 Black Hawk
> Active aircraft: 3,909
> Aircraft on order: 806
> Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
> Notable countries: United States, Saudi Arabia, Poland

