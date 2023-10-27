Special Report

This Is the Grandest Historic Mansion in Every State

shunyufan / iStock via Getty Images
Grant Suneson, John Harrington
Published:

Before the era of flaunting wealth through luxury sports cars, America’s wealthy showcased their affluence by constructing lavish mansions. Building homes with a lot of square footage is easier to do at scale these days because of advancements in construction technology. In early America, it was a luxury only a select few could enjoy. Back then, these homes often commanded costs in the millions, which at the time was an impossible sum for 99.9% of Americans.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the largest or most notable historic mansions in each state by reviewing information from historical societies, the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, and museums.

Though the people who commissioned the houses have long been dead, many of their names and legacies live on. The famously wealthy Vanderbilt family built two of the homes on the list: the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina and The Breakers in Rhode Island, located in Newport, one of the oldest towns in America. Matilda Dodge Wilson was left with a fortune when her husband John Dodge, co-founder of the Dodge motor company, died. She used some of the money to build Meadow Brook Hall, an 88,000-square-foot mansion in Rochester, Michigan.

Many of these mansions are quite old. In Alaska and Hawaii, the mansions listed were built before those states joined the Union. Here is how every state in the country was founded

Here are the grandest historic mansion in each state.

 

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1. Alabama: Shorter Mansion
> City: Eufaula
> Built In: 1906
> Commissioned by: Eli Sims Shorter II
> Size 8,700 sq. feet

Russian Bishop House August 2005 by The original uploader was Lordkinbote at English Wikipedia
Russian Bishop House August 2005 (CC BY-SA 2.5) by The original uploader was Lordkinbote at English Wikipedia

2. Alaska: Russian Bishop’s House
> City: Sitka
> Built In: 1843
> Commissioned by: Bishop Innocent
> Size 21,530 sq. feet

Paradise Valley-McCure Mansion... by Marine 69-71
Paradise Valley-McCure Mansion... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Marine 69-71

3. Arizona: McCune Mansion
> City: Paradise Valley
> Built In: 1963
> Commissioned by: Walker McCune
> Size 52,000 sq. feet

W.H.H. Clayton House by Hakbak
W.H.H. Clayton House (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hakbak

4. Arkansas: The Clayton House
> City: Fort Smith
> Built In: 1852
> Commissioned by: William Henry Harrison Clayton
> Size Over 6,000 sq. feet

Hearst Castle Casa del Sol September 2012 by King of Hearts
Hearst Castle Casa del Sol September 2012 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by King of Hearts

5. California: Hearst Castle
> City: San Simeon
> Built In: 1947
> Commissioned by: William Randolph Hearst
> Size 68,500 sq. feet

 

ByersEvans by Jeffrey Beall
ByersEvans (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jeffrey Beall

6. Colorado: Byers-Evans House Museum
> City: Denver
> Built In: 1883
> Commissioned by: Byers-Evans families
> Size 10,000 sq. feet

NorwalkCTLockwoodMansionSoSide09032007 by Noroton at English Wikipedia
NorwalkCTLockwoodMansionSoSide09032007 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Noroton at English Wikipedia

7. Connecticut: Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
> City: Norwalk
> Built In: c. 1864
> Commissioned by: LeGrand Lockwood
> Size 44,000 sq. feet

Winterthur Museum Building Wide Angle 2969px by Derek Ramsey
Winterthur Museum Building Wide Angle 2969px (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Derek Ramsey

8. Delaware: Winterthur
> City: Winterthur
> Built In: 1932
> Commissioned by: Henry Francis du Pont
> Size 96,582 sq. feet

Source: bpperry / iStock via Getty Images

9. Florida: Mar-A-Lago
> City: Palm Beach
> Built In: 1927
> Commissioned by: Marjorie Merriweather Post
> Size 62,500 sq. feet

Hay House Front by Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation
Hay House Front (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

10. Georgia: Hay House
> City: Macon
> Built In: 1859
> Commissioned by: William Butler Johnston
> Size 18,000 sq. feet

 

Iolani Palace by Arjunkrsen
Iolani Palace (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Arjunkrsen

11. Hawaii: Iolani Palace
> City: Honolulu
> Built In: 1882
> Commissioned by: King Kalakaua
> Size 7,000 sq. feet

Clark Mansion-Hayden-ID1 by Nancy Reilly Young
Clark Mansion-Hayden-ID1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Nancy Reilly Young

12. Idaho: Clark House
> City: Hayden Lake
> Built In: 1910
> Commissioned by: F. Lewis Clark
> Size 15,000 sq. feet

Executive Mansion by Katherine Johnson
Executive Mansion (CC BY 2.0) by Katherine Johnson

13. Illinois: Illinois Executive Mansion
> City: Springfield
> Built In: 1855
> Commissioned by: Gov. Joel Matteson
> Size 45,120 sq. feet

Source: Thomas Kelley / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

14. Indiana: Culbertson Mansion
> City: New Albany
> Built In: 1867
> Commissioned by: William Culbertson
> Size more than 20,000 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

15. Iowa: Brucemore
> City: Cedar Rapids
> Built In: 1886
> Commissioned by: Caroline Soutter Sinclair
> Size 15,000 sq. feet

 

Source: Courtesy of Judit C. via Yelp

16. Kansas: Seelye Mansion
> City: Abilene
> Built In: 1905
> Commissioned by: Dr. A.B. Seelye
> Size 11,000 sq. feet

Kentucky Governors Mansion by Matthew Beck
Kentucky Governors Mansion (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Matthew Beck

17. Kentucky: The Governor’s Mansion
> City: Frankfort
> Built In: 1914
> Commissioned by: James B. McCreary
> Size 18,428 sq. feet

Nottoway Plantation by Elisa Rolle
Nottoway Plantation (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Elisa Rolle

18. Louisiana: Nottoway Plantation and Resort
> City: White Castle
> Built In: 1859
> Commissioned by: John Hampden Randolph
> Size 53,000 sq. feet

EEGONOS by JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD
EEGONOS (CC BY-SA 3.0) by JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD

19. Maine: East of Eden
> City: Bar Harbor
> Built In: 1909
> Commissioned by: Walter G. Ladd
> Size 15,000 sq. feet

Maryland Government House MD1 by Acroterion
Maryland Government House MD1 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Acroterion

20. Maryland: Government House
> City: Annapolis
> Built In: 1870
> Commissioned by: Gov. Oden Bowie
> Size 38,000 sq. feet

 

Crane estate by Djmcrenn
Crane estate (CC BY 3.0) by Djmcrenn

21. Massachusetts: Castle Hill
> City: Ipswich
> Built In: 1928
> Commissioned by: Richard T. Crane Jr.
> Size 56,881 sq. feet

Meadowbrook Hall by Wm. Chris Rowland, II
Meadowbrook Hall (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Wm. Chris Rowland, II

22. Michigan: Meadow Brook Hall
> City: Rochester
> Built In: 1929
> Commissioned by: Matilda Dodge Wilson
> Size 88,000 sq. feet

James J. Hill House 2012 by McGhiever
James J. Hill House 2012 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by McGhiever

23. Minnesota: James J. Hill House
> City: St. Paul
> Built In: 1891
> Commissioned by: James J. Hill
> Size 36,500 sq. feet

Jackson December 2018 34 by Michael Barera
Jackson December 2018 34 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Barera

24. Mississippi: Mississippi Governor’s Mansion
> City: Jackson
> Built In: 1842
> Commissioned by: Gov. Tilghman Tucker
> Size 11,448 sq. feet

Source: Jon Kraft / iStock via Getty Images

25. Missouri: Vaile Mansion
> City: Independence
> Built In: 1881
> Commissioned by: Harvey Vaile
> Size 31 rooms

 

Hamilton MT Daly Mansion 2 by DAN
Hamilton MT Daly Mansion 2 (CC BY 2.0) by DAN

26. Montana: Daly Mansion
> City: Hamilton
> Built In: 1886
> Commissioned by: Marcus Daly
> Size 24,000 sq. feet

091407-JoslynCastle by Bobak
091407-JoslynCastle (CC BY 3.0) by Bobak

27. Nebraska: Joslyn Castle
> City: Omaha
> Built In: 1903
> Commissioned by: George Joslyn
> Size 19,360 sq. feet

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

28. Nevada: Thunderbird Lodge
> City: Incline Village
> Built In: c. 1936
> Commissioned by: George Whittell Jr.
> Size 16,000 sq. feet

Searles Castle Gate by David Kolifrath
Searles Castle Gate (CC BY-SA 3.0) by David Kolifrath

29. New Hampshire: Searles Castle
> City: Windham
> Built In: 1915
> Commissioned by: Edward Searles
> Size 30,000-35,000 sq. feet

Woodrow Wilson Hall, West Long Branch, NJ - south view by Zeete
Woodrow Wilson Hall, West Long Branch, NJ - south view (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Zeete

30. New Jersey: Shadow Lawn / Woodrow Wilson Hall
> City: West Long Branch
> Built In: 1929
> Commissioned by: Hubert Templeton Parson
> Size 90,000 sq. feet

 

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

31. New Mexico: Villa Philmonte
> City: Cimarron
> Built In: 1927
> Commissioned by: Waite Phillips
> Size 28,400 sq. feet

Source: Marlon Trottmann / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

32. New York: Oheka Castle
> City: Huntington
> Built In: 1919
> Commissioned by: Otto Kahn
> Size 109,000 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

33. North Carolina: Biltmore Estate
> City: Asheville
> Built In: 1895
> Commissioned by: George Vanderbilt
> Size 135,280 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

34. North Dakota: Chateau de Mores
> City: Medora
> Built In: 1883
> Commissioned by: Marquis de Mores
> Size 8,600 sq. feet

Stan Hywet by Ohio Office of Redevelopment from Columbus, Ohio, USA
Stan Hywet (CC BY 2.0) by Ohio Office of Redevelopment from Columbus, Ohio, USA

35. Ohio: Stan Hywet Hall
> City: Akron
> Built In: 1915
> Commissioned by: F.A. Seiberling
> Size 64,500 sq. feet

Marland Mansion South Front by Landry76
Marland Mansion South Front (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Landry76

36. Oklahoma: Marland Mansion
> City: Ponca City
> Built In: 1928
> Commissioned by: E.W. Marland
> Size 43,561 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

37. Oregon: Pittock Mansion
> City: Portland
> Built In: 1914
> Commissioned by: Henry Pittock
> Size 16,000 sq. feet

Lynnewood Hall, Elkins Park PA 01 by Shuvaev
Lynnewood Hall, Elkins Park PA 01 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Shuvaev

38. Pennsylvania: Lynnewood Hall
> City: Elkins Park
> Built In: 1900
> Commissioned by: P.A.B. Widener
> Size 70,000 sq. feet

Source: shunyufan / iStock via Getty Images

39. Rhode Island: The Breakers
> City: Newport
> Built In: 1895
> Commissioned by: Cornelius Vanderbilt II
> Size 62,482 sq. feet

Lace House, Columbia Richland County, South Carolina by KudzuVine
Lace House, Columbia Richland County, South Carolina (CC BY-SA 3.0) by KudzuVine

40. South Carolina: The Lace House
> City: Columbia
> Built In: 1855
> Commissioned by: Thomas Robertson
> Size 16,500 sq. feet

MELLETTE HOUSE, WATERTOWN, CODINGTON COUNTY, SD by JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD
MELLETTE HOUSE, WATERTOWN, CODINGTON COUNTY, SD (CC BY-SA 3.0) by JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD

41. South Dakota: Mellette House
> City: Watertown
> Built In: 1885
> Commissioned by: Calvin Mellette
> Size 11 rooms

Source: BackyardProduction / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

42. Tennessee: Belmont Mansion
> City: Nashville
> Built In: 1853
> Commissioned by: Adelicia Acklen
> Size 19,000 sq. feet

Source: Courtesy of Preston Hollow Homes via Facebook

43. Texas: Crespi-Hicks Estate
> City: Dallas
> Built In: 1938
> Commissioned by: Pio Crespi
> Size 27,092 sq. feet

Source: nesneJkraM / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

44. Utah: McCune Mansion
> City: Salt Lake City
> Built In: 1901
> Commissioned by: Alfred W. McCune
> Size 22,000 sq. feet

Source: Courtesy of Wilson Castle via Facebook

45. Vermont: Wilson Castle
> City: Proctor
> Built In: c. 1885
> Commissioned by: John Johnson
> Size 32 rooms sq. feet

 

NORTH WALES, FAUQUIER COUNTY by Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD
NORTH WALES, FAUQUIER COUNTY (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD

46. Virginia: North Wales
> City: near Warrenton
> Built In: 1781
> Commissioned by: William Allison
> Size 38,500 sq. feet

Thornewood 02 by Jmabel
Thornewood 02 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jmabel

47. Washington: Thornewood Castle
> City: Lakewood
> Built In: 1908
> Commissioned by: Chester A. Thorne
> Size 27,000 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

48. West Virginia: Governor’s Mansion
> City: Charleston
> Built In: 1925
> Commissioned by: William MacCorkle
> Size 21,000 sq. feet

Residence Taliesin Spring Green Wisconsin June 5 2012 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Residence Taliesin Spring Green Wisconsin June 5 2012 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan

49. Wisconsin: Taliesin
> City: near Spring Green
> Built In: 1911
> Commissioned by: Frank Lloyd Wright
> Size 37,000 sq. feet

Trail End State Historic Site aka Kendrick Mansion-Sheridan WY-06-28-2011 by IreneWyo
Trail End State Historic Site aka Kendrick Mansion-Sheridan WY-06-28-2011 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by IreneWyo

50. Wyoming: Trail End
> City: Sheridan
> Built In: 1913
> Commissioned by: John B. Kendrick
> Size 13,748 sq. feet

