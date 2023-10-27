This Is the Grandest Historic Mansion in Every State shunyufan / iStock via Getty Images

Before the era of flaunting wealth through luxury sports cars, America’s wealthy showcased their affluence by constructing lavish mansions. Building homes with a lot of square footage is easier to do at scale these days because of advancements in construction technology. In early America, it was a luxury only a select few could enjoy. Back then, these homes often commanded costs in the millions, which at the time was an impossible sum for 99.9% of Americans.



24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the largest or most notable historic mansions in each state by reviewing information from historical societies, the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, and museums.

Though the people who commissioned the houses have long been dead, many of their names and legacies live on. The famously wealthy Vanderbilt family built two of the homes on the list: the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina and The Breakers in Rhode Island, located in Newport, one of the oldest towns in America. Matilda Dodge Wilson was left with a fortune when her husband John Dodge, co-founder of the Dodge motor company, died. She used some of the money to build Meadow Brook Hall, an 88,000-square-foot mansion in Rochester, Michigan.

Many of these mansions are quite old. In Alaska and Hawaii, the mansions listed were built before those states joined the Union. Here is how every state in the country was founded.

Here are the grandest historic mansion in each state.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1. Alabama: Shorter Mansion

> City: Eufaula

> Built In: 1906

> Commissioned by: Eli Sims Shorter II

> Size 8,700 sq. feet

Source: bpperry / iStock via Getty Images 9. Florida: Mar-A-Lago

> City: Palm Beach

> Built In: 1927

> Commissioned by: Marjorie Merriweather Post

> Size 62,500 sq. feet

Source: Thomas Kelley / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 14. Indiana: Culbertson Mansion

> City: New Albany

> Built In: 1867

> Commissioned by: William Culbertson

> Size more than 20,000 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 15. Iowa: Brucemore

> City: Cedar Rapids

> Built In: 1886

> Commissioned by: Caroline Soutter Sinclair

> Size 15,000 sq. feet

Source: Courtesy of Judit C. via Yelp 16. Kansas: Seelye Mansion

> City: Abilene

> Built In: 1905

> Commissioned by: Dr. A.B. Seelye

> Size 11,000 sq. feet

Source: Jon Kraft / iStock via Getty Images 25. Missouri: Vaile Mansion

> City: Independence

> Built In: 1881

> Commissioned by: Harvey Vaile

> Size 31 rooms

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 28. Nevada: Thunderbird Lodge

> City: Incline Village

> Built In: c. 1936

> Commissioned by: George Whittell Jr.

> Size 16,000 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 31. New Mexico: Villa Philmonte

> City: Cimarron

> Built In: 1927

> Commissioned by: Waite Phillips

> Size 28,400 sq. feet

Source: Marlon Trottmann / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 32. New York: Oheka Castle

> City: Huntington

> Built In: 1919

> Commissioned by: Otto Kahn

> Size 109,000 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 33. North Carolina: Biltmore Estate

> City: Asheville

> Built In: 1895

> Commissioned by: George Vanderbilt

> Size 135,280 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 34. North Dakota: Chateau de Mores

> City: Medora

> Built In: 1883

> Commissioned by: Marquis de Mores

> Size 8,600 sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 37. Oregon: Pittock Mansion

> City: Portland

> Built In: 1914

> Commissioned by: Henry Pittock

> Size 16,000 sq. feet

Source: shunyufan / iStock via Getty Images 39. Rhode Island: The Breakers

> City: Newport

> Built In: 1895

> Commissioned by: Cornelius Vanderbilt II

> Size 62,482 sq. feet

Source: BackyardProduction / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 42. Tennessee: Belmont Mansion

> City: Nashville

> Built In: 1853

> Commissioned by: Adelicia Acklen

> Size 19,000 sq. feet

Source: Courtesy of Preston Hollow Homes via Facebook 43. Texas: Crespi-Hicks Estate

> City: Dallas

> Built In: 1938

> Commissioned by: Pio Crespi

> Size 27,092 sq. feet

Source: nesneJkraM / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 44. Utah: McCune Mansion

> City: Salt Lake City

> Built In: 1901

> Commissioned by: Alfred W. McCune

> Size 22,000 sq. feet

Source: Courtesy of Wilson Castle via Facebook 45. Vermont: Wilson Castle

> City: Proctor

> Built In: c. 1885

> Commissioned by: John Johnson

> Size 32 rooms sq. feet

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 48. West Virginia: Governor’s Mansion

> City: Charleston

> Built In: 1925

> Commissioned by: William MacCorkle

> Size 21,000 sq. feet