Most Popular Musical Duos of All Time Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Whether it’s a male and a female, a baritone and a soprano, or any other combination of contrasting or complementary twosomes, duos offering a harmonious blend of sound are among the most successful acts in popular music. (Duos do well on screen as well as in recordings. These are the most famous duos in TV history.)

To determine the most popular musical duos of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed chart performance for twosomes on the Billboard Hot 100. Musical duos were ranked based on an inverse point system wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No 2 is worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Each duo’s top-charting song was determined via the same method. Only duos with at least five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 were considered, and only songs credited exclusively to the duo (i.e., without guest artists) were included.

Successful collaborations have produced 18 No. 1 singles on our list, representing almost every popular music genre – even an easy-listening take on classical music (by dual pianists Ferrante & Teicher).

These winning partnerships come in various combinations. There are sibling duos (the Purify Brothers, The Everly Brothers, the Carpenters, Nino Tempo & April Stevens, Heart) and husband and wife teams (Ike and Tina Turner, Sonny & Cher, Thompson Square, and Captain and Tennille).

The preponderance of duo acts are American, such as Simon & Garfunkel, Hall & Oates, the Righteous Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, and twenty one pilots.

There are also many British acts represented on the list, however, including those who found success during the two waves of the British rock invasion in the 1960s and in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Riding the crest were Chad & Jeremy and Peter & Gordon. Later acts included Tears For Fears, Pet Shop Boys, and Eurythmics. (See the biggest hits of the ‘80s according to Billboard.)

Three other non-American acts of note appear on the list: the Swedish duo Roxette (the second-biggest Swedish musical export after ABBA) and the Australian twosomes Savage Garden and Air Supply.

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images 50. Big & Rich

> Entries on the Hot 100: 8 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 77 weeks

> Top charting song: “Lost In This Moment” (No. 36 for 3 weeks) Country duo Big Kenny and John Rich were not part of the Nashville mainstream, though they had written songs for Gretchen Wilson and Martina McBride – but they broke through on their own with the single “Lost in This Moment.”which climbed to No. 36 in 2007.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 49. Loggins & Messina

> Entries on the Hot 100: 7 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 45 weeks

> Top charting song: “Thinking Of You” (No. 18 for 1 week) Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina were a soft-rock duo who sold 16 million records and were the most successful duo of the early 1970s. Their biggest hit was “Thinking Of You.” Loggins went on to have a strong solo career, penning songs for the movies “Footloose” and “Top Gun.”

Source: Courtesy of The Addrisi Brothers Fan Page via Facebook 48. Addrisi Brothers

> Entries on the Hot 100: 6 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 49 weeks

> Top charting song: “Slow Dancin’ Don’t Turn Me On” (No. 20 for 2 weeks) Donald and Richard Addrisi, the sons of an acrobat act, became known as songwriters, penning hits like the Association hit “Never My Love.” As performers themselves, they started as Everly Brothers-style rock ‘n’ rollers before moving on to more of a teen-pop style. Their most popular song, “Slow Dancin’ Don’t Turn Me On,” peaked at No. 20 in 1977.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images 47. Nine Inch Nails

> Entries on the Hot 100: 8 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 69 weeks

> Top charting song: “Closer” (No. 41 for 1 week) Led by Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails became a significant 1990s musical act with its brand of industrial rock. “Closer” was the group’s biggest hit, reaching No. 41 for a week. Reznor also carved out a niche as a producer for soundtracks for films such as Oliver Stone’s controversial “Natural Born Killers,” which featured a previously unreleased NIN song called “Burn,” and the David Lynch movie “Lost Highway.”

Source: Courtesy of Thompson Square via Facebook 46. Thompson Square

> Entries on the Hot 100: 5 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 81 weeks

> Top charting song: “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” (No. 32 for 1 week) Thompson Square is the husband-and-wife country duo of Keifer Thompson and Shawna Thompson. The act fuses classic styles into a country-pop mixture. Their most successful song, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” went to No. 32 in 2011.

Source: Courtesy of Ashford & Simpson via Facebook 45. Ashford & Simpson

> Entries on the Hot 100: 6 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 63 weeks

> Top charting song: “Solid” (No. 12 for 2 weeks) Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson were successful Motown songwriters, penning songs for Diana Ross, Chaka Khan, and Glady Knight and the Pips. Ashford & Simpson’s best success as performers came in 1984 with “Solid.”

Source: Courtesy of 3OH!3 via Facebook 44. 3OH!3

> Entries on the Hot 100: 7 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 47 weeks

> Top charting song: “Don’t Trust Me” (No. 7 for 1 week) The puckish duo of Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte first became successful around Boulder, Colorado (their name comes from Boulder’s – and Denver’s – 303 area code), by combining high-energy dance anthems that incorporated rap and rock. Their top-charting song was “Don’t Trust Me” (2008).

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 43. Santo & Johnny

> Entries on the Hot 100: 6 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 49 weeks

> Top charting song: “Sleep Walk” (No. 1 for 2 weeks) Brooklyn-born brothers Santo and Johnny Farina reached the apex of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1959 with the atmospheric instrumental “Sleep Walk.” They had a more modest hit with a follow-up, “Tear Drop,” but further success eluded them in the United States and they had a more fruitful career abroad

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 42. The Chainsmokers

> Entries on the Hot 100: 7 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 50 weeks

> Top charting song: “Paris” (No. 6 for 1 week) The electronic dance music pair, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, have had winning collaborations with Halsey and Coldplay that produced five top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. As an individual act, The Chainsmokers’ greatest success has been “Paris,” which reached No. 6 in 2017.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 41. Nino Tempo & April Stevens

> Entries on the Hot 100: 7 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 46 weeks

> Top charting song: “Deep Purple” (No. 1 for 1 week) One of the 1960s’ one-hit wonders stories, Nino Tempo & April Stevens were born Nino & Carol LoTempio. They gravitated toward big band music before shifting into easy-listening and adult pop. Their lone No. 1, “Deep Purple,” was recorded in 15 minutes, according to the music website AllMusic.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 40. James & Bobby Purify

> Entries on the Hot 100: 8 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 59 weeks

> Top charting song: “I’m Your Puppet” (No. 6 for 2 weeks) An R&B duo often compared to Sam & Dave, the Purifys’ blended harmonies helped them post a major hit with 1966’s “I’m Your Puppet,” which ascended to the Top Ten on both the pop and R&B charts.

Erasure - 1992 ( CC BY-SA 3.0 ) by David Scheinmann 39. Erasure

> Entries on the Hot 100: 6 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 81 weeks

> Top charting song: “Always” (No. 20 for 1 week) This British synth pop duo consisting of Andy Bell and Vince Clarke (one of the founders of Depeche Mode) reeled off a slew of infectious hits beginning in the mid-’80s. Their song “Always” reached No. 20 in 1994.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 38. Chad & Jeremy

> Entries on the Hot 100: 11 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 86 weeks

> Top charting song: “A Summer Song” (No. 7 for 2 weeks) Chad Stuart & Jeremy Clyde rode the wave of the British rock invasion of America to success in the early 1960s. They made frequent appearances on teen-oriented TV music shows and appeared on television sit-coms such as “The Patty Duke Show.” They are famous for their 1964 single “A Summer Song.”

Go-west-san-francisco-np ( CC BY-SA 3.0 ) by Andwhatsnext 37. Go West

> Entries on the Hot 100: 7 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 104 weeks

> Top charting song: “King Of Wishful Thinking” (No. 8 for 1 week) Guitarist Richard Drummie and vocalist Peter Cox formed the British dance-pop duo Go West in 1982. Their single “King Of Wishful Thinking” was boosted by its appearance in the runaway movie hit “Pretty Woman” in 1990.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 36. Sam & Dave

> Entries on the Hot 100: 13 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 99 weeks

> Top charting song: “Soul Man” (No. 2 for 3 weeks) Sam Moore & Dave Prater embodied soul music of the 1960s with a passion that infused in their music. They are best known for “Soul Man,” which reached No. 2 in 1967. The song found new life when “the Blues Brothers” (John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd) performed in 1978 and released it as a single the following year.

Source: David Redfern / Getty Images 35. Ike & Tina Turner

> Entries on the Hot 100: 17 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 125 weeks

> Top charting song: “Proud Mary” (No. 4 for 1 week) Ike & Tina Turner brought a white-hot energy to their hybrid of soul and rock onstage, and they had a combustible relationship out of the spotlight. They are best known for their high-voltage cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” which reached No. 4 in 1971.

Source: Courtesy of Kris Kross via Facebook 34. Kris Kross

> Entries on the Hot 100: 6 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 92 weeks

> Top charting song: “Jump” (No. 1 for 8 weeks) Thirteen-year-old rappers Chris “Daddy Mack” Smith and Chris “Mack Daddy” Kelly became the pop sensations Kris Kross in 1992. They were discovered at an Atlanta mall a year earlier by producer Jermaine Dupri, who had them wear their clothes backwards to help brand the duo’s name. Their single “Jump” sampled the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” and soared to No. 1 on the Hot 100. The dissolved when Kelly died of an apparent drug overdose in 2013.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 33. Silk Sonic

> Entries on the Hot 100: 6 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 71 weeks

> Top charting song: “Leave The Door Open” (No. 1 for 2 weeks) Silk Sonic is a collaboration between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performing R&B and soul. The act debuted in 2021. Their single “Leave the Door Open” topped the Hot 100 that April.

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images 32. Rae Sremmurd

> Entries on the Hot 100: 7 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 120 weeks

> Top charting song: “No Type” (No. 16 for 1 week) Rae Sremmurd are brothers Swae Lee (Khalif Brown) and Slim Jxmmi (Aaquil Brown) who perform party rap. Their biggest hit as solo performers was “No Type,” which reached No. 16 in 2014.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 31. Ferrante & Teicher

> Entries on the Hot 100: 11 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 103 weeks

> Top charting song: “Exodus” (No. 2 for 1 week) Pianomen Arthur Ferrante and Louis Teicher were one of the best-selling easy-listening acts of the 1960s, offering light arrangements of recognizable classical pieces, movie soundtrack themes, and show tunes. By the 1960s, they were putting out instrumental albums that appealed to mainstream audiences. They had top-10 hits with “Theme from ‘The Apartment’,” and the “West Side Story” song “Tonight,” but their greatest success was their arrangement of the movie theme “Exodus” in 1960.

Source: Courtesy of Wang Chung via Facebook 30. Wang Chung

> Entries on the Hot 100: 8 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 112 weeks

> Top charting song: “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” (No. 2 for 2 weeks) The London-based new wave group Wang Chung achieved greater success in the U.S. than the U.K. After their single “Dance Hall Days” received strong play on FM radio and MTV in America, Wang Chung scored its biggest hit “Everybody Have Fun Tonight.”

Source: Lux_D / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 29. Pet Shop Boys

> Entries on the Hot 100: 11 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 123 weeks

> Top charting song: “West End Girls” (No. 1 for 1 week) This inventive synth-pop duo (Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe) kept its hand on the pulse of music trends. Their legendary video of the hit “West End Girls” was basically a walking tour of London in the early 1980s. That song went to No. 1 for a week and has been the pair’s biggest hit. Other top-10 successes included “It’s a Sin” and their cover of Willie Nelson’s “Always on My Mind.”

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 28. England Dan & John Ford Coley

> Entries on the Hot 100: 9 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 120 weeks

> Top charting song: “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” (No. 2 for 2 weeks) England Dan (Dan Seals) and John Ford Coley were mellow rockers who were part of the singer-songwriter era of the 1970s. After playing on several Seals & Crofts albums, they struck out on their own. Their single “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” reached No. 2 in 1976.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 27. Milli Vanilli

> Entries on the Hot 100: 5 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 106 weeks

> Top charting song: “Girl You Know It’s True” (No. 2 for 1 week) Milli Vanilli were the duo of Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, former break-dancers who tried to capitalize on the dance-pop trend of the 1980s. When it was discovered that they had lip-synced their songs, they became the first performers to ever have a Grammy stripped from them. The title of their biggest hit, “Girl You Know It’s True,” is somewhat ironic.

Gordon waller ( CC BY-SA 4.0 ) by Peter Grad 26. Peter And Gordon

> Entries on the Hot 100: 14 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 114 weeks

> Top charting song: “A World Without Love” (No. 1 for 1 week) Peter Asher and Gordon Waller were a British duo who landed on American shores during the British rock invasion in the early 1960s, similar in style and comportment to another British pair, Chad and Jeremy. Asher was the older brother of Jane Asher, Paul McCartney’s girlfriend in the early 1960s. McCartney wrote the duo’s biggest hit, “A World Without Love.”

Source: David Redfern / Redferns via Getty Images 25. Tears For Fears

> Entries on the Hot 100: 9 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 134 weeks

> Top charting song: “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” (No. 1 for 2 weeks) Tears For Fears are an ambitious synth-pop act, composed of Brits Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith. With a name inspired by the writings of once-trendy psychologist Arthur Janov, they proved adept at churning out hits and their videos became MTV favorites. They’ve had four top-10 singles and two Hot 100 No. 1s – “Shout” and “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” both of which came out in 1985.

Source: Courtesy of The Alan Parsons Project via Facebook 24. The Alan Parsons Project

> Entries on the Hot 100: 16 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 179 weeks

> Top charting song: “Eye In The Sky” (No. 3 for 3 weeks) The Alan Parsons Project was a high-concept, prog-rock collaboration of Alan Parsons (who worked with the Beatles and Pink Floyd) and Eric Woolfson, with a rotating group of session musicians. Some of their works used themes from books from Edgar Allan Poe and Isaac Asimov. Their most popular album was titled “Eye In The Sky,” whose title track reached No. 3 in 1982.

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images 23. Peaches & Herb

> Entries on the Hot 100: 16 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 155 weeks

> Top charting song: “Reunited” (No. 1 for 4 weeks) The original Peaches & Herb were Francine Hurd Barker and Herb Fame (other singers subsequently took over the role of Peaches). They scored some hits in the late 1960s, then went through an 11-year drought that ended with the disco-era hit “Shake Your Groove Thing.” That same year they posted their greatest success, the slow-dance classic “Reunited.”

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 22. Sonny & Cher

> Entries on the Hot 100: 18 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 146 weeks

> Top charting song: “All I Ever Need Is You” (No. 7 for 1 week) Folk-rock duo Sonny Bono and Cher, who eventually were married, had a string of hits such as “I Got You Babe,” and were hosts of a highly rated television variety show in the 1960s. Among their hits was 1971’s “All I Ever Need Is You.”

Source: Stefan Zaklin / Getty Images 21. K-Ci & JoJo

> Entries on the Hot 100: 7 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 153 weeks

> Top charting song: “All My Life” (No. 1 for 3 weeks) Cedric and Joel Hailey, who record as the R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo, grew up as gospel singers in a church choir in North Carolina. Along with another pair of brothers, they also made up the chart-topping ’90s group Jodeci. Their greatest duo success was “All My Life,” in 1998.

Source: Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 20. Wham!

> Entries on the Hot 100: 7 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 131 weeks

> Top charting song: “Last Christmas” (No. 4 for 1 week) Wham! was composed of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. They became England’s most prolific duo of the 1980s, with hooky songs like “Wake Me up Before You Go Go” and anthems such as “Freedom.” They’ve had seven top-10 songs on the Hot 100, the biggest of which is “Last Christmas,” originally recorded in 1984 heard in constant rotation during the holiday season, which climbed to No. 4 the week after Christmas this year.

Sugarland ( CC BY 2.0 ) by WEZL Charleston's Best Country 19. Sugarland

> Entries on the Hot 100: 13 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 220 weeks

> Top charting song: “Stuck Like Glue” (No. 17 for 1 week) Country singer-songwriters Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush found almost instant success as performers with their debut album, “Twice the Speed of Life,” which went multi-platinum. Critics and fans alike appreciated their sophisticated, textured lyrics. They’ve had limited crossover success, but their biggest Hot 100 hit, “Stuck Like Glue,” ascended to No. 17 in 2010.

Source: Pete Cronin / Redferns via Getty Images 18. Eurythmics

> Entries on the Hot 100: 14 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 175 weeks

> Top charting song: “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (No. 1 for 1 week) MTV made stars out of many British acts, and Eurythmics, a synth-pop duo composed of powerful gender-bending vocalist Annie Lennox and instrumentalist and producer Dave Stewart, was one of them. The pair had three top-10 hits on the Hot 100, including “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” in 1983.

Source: Frederick Breedon IV / Getty Images 17. Montgomery Gentry

> Entries on the Hot 100: 18 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 313 weeks

> Top charting song: “She Couldn’t Change Me” (No. 37 for 5 weeks) The sound of country duo Montgomery Gentry (Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry) paid homage to the spirit of redneck rebels like Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band, and Charlie Daniels. Their greatest Hot 100 success was “She Couldn’t Change Me,” in 2001.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 16. Steely Dan

> Entries on the Hot 100: 15 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 175 weeks

> Top charting song: “Hey Nineteen” (No. 10 for 2 weeks) The bluesy, new-agey, jazzy sound of duo Walter Becker and Donald Fagan built a following among college and young adult audiences in the 1970s and 1980s. Even though they eschewed live performing between 1974 and 1993, their popularity grew as singles and albums received frequent airplay on FM radio. Their biggest hit, “Hey Nineteen,” about a hipster who encounters an irreconcilable age difference with a potential lover, rose to No. 10 in 1980.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 15. twenty one pilots

> Entries on the Hot 100: 11 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 159 weeks

> Top charting song: “Stressed Out” (No. 2 for 1 week) Twenty one pilots, whose core duo is Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, built a regional following in Ohio with their blend of rock, hip-hop, punk, and reggae. The group has had three singles crack the top 10 – “Ride,” “Heathens,” and “Stressed Out” – the latter of which went to No. 2 in 2015.

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images 14. Dan + Shay

> Entries on the Hot 100: 12 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 240 weeks

> Top charting song: “Tequila” (No. 21 for 1 week) Songwriters Dan Smyers from Pennsylvania and Shay Mooney from Arkansas chased their music dreams to Nashville where they met and helped recraft the country sound in the 21st century. Their single “Tequila” rose to No. 21 in 2018.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 13. Outkast

> Entries on the Hot 100: 12 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 197 weeks

> Top charting song: “Hey Ya!” (No. 1 for 9 weeks) Outkast are Atlanta natives André Benjamin (Dré) and Antwan Patton (Big Boi). They’ve taken rap in a different direction – less aggressive, with more positive lyrics and complex arrangements. They’ve topped the Hot 100 three times, most successfully with “Hey Ya!” in 2003.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 12. Captain & Tennille

> Entries on the Hot 100: 13 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 175 weeks

> Top charting song: “Do That To Me One More Time” (No. 1 for 1 week) Few duos say 1970s more than the married couple Captain (Daryl Dragon) & Tennille (Toni Tennille), whose breezy style stood in contrast to the era’s pulsating disco beat. Between 1975 and 1979, the duo cranked out seven top-10 hits, and two No. 1’s – “Love Will Keep Us Together” and “Do That To Me One More Time,” the latter of which topped the charts in 1979.

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images 11. Brooks & Dunn

> Entries on the Hot 100: 23 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 325 weeks

> Top charting song: “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” (No. 25 for 2 weeks) The indefatigable country duo of Leon Eric “Kix” Brooks and Ronnie Gene Dunn have fused country harmonies, pop, rock, and honky tonk, rising to superstardom and helping shape the modern Nashville sound. They’ve rolled up 20 chart-toppers on the Hot Country Songs list, though crossover success has been elusive. The song that’s risen the highest for them on the Hot 100 is “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You,” which climbed to No. 25 in 2001.

Source: Lala Lugo / Wikimedia Commons 10. Roxette

> Entries on the Hot 100: 12 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 191 weeks

> Top charting song: “It Must Have Been Love” (No. 1 for 2 weeks) Roxette, featuring vocalist Marie Fredriksson and multi-instrumentalist Per Gessle, rode its infectious dance-oriented pop/rock to international stardom in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Four of their singles topped the Billboard Hot 100 as they became Sweden’s biggest pop act since ABBA. One of the chart-toppers, “It Must Have Been Love,” reached No. 1 in 1990.

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 9. Florida Georgia Line

> Entries on the Hot 100: 15 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 271 weeks

> Top charting song: “H.O.L.Y.” (No. 14 for 3 weeks) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are bro-country music stars. Their single “Cruise,” a paean to the freedom of the open road, received massive airplay in 2013 and became a huge crossover hit – and at least temporarily the biggest country single of all time. A remix by rapper Nelly made the top 10, but the group’s biggest hit without a collaborator was “H.O.L.Y.” in 2016.

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 8. The Righteous Brothers

> Entries on the Hot 100: 21 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 208 weeks

> Top charting song: “Unchained Melody” (No. 4 for 2 weeks) The Righteous Brothers, Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield, weren’t brothers, but the blend of Medley’s baritone and Hatfield’s falsetto created a memorable blue-eyed soul sound in the early 1960s. Their collaboration with Phil Spector and his wall-of-sound production technique produced the smash “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” Their greatest hit, however, was their 1965 version of “Unchained Melody,” which had already hit the top 10 three times by different artists when it first came out in 1955. Technically speaking, the 1965 hit was the work of only one Righteous Brother: Each man had agreed to sing one song solo on their album “Just Once in My Life,” and this one was Medley’s.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 7. Simon & Garfunkel

> Entries on the Hot 100: 17 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 176 weeks

> Top charting song: “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (No. 1 for 6 weeks) The folk-rock duo whose music most memorably helped capture the 1960s zeitgeist, the team of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel provided five songs for the counterculture classic film “The Graduate,” including the chart-toppers “Mrs. Robinson” and “The Sound of Silence.” A No. 1 that is not heard in the movie, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” was the pair’s biggest hit, summiting the Hot 100 in 1970.

Source: Patrick Riviere / Getty Images 6. Savage Garden

> Entries on the Hot 100: 6 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 181 weeks

> Top charting song: “Truly Madly Deeply” (No. 1 for 2 weeks) The Australian pop tandem of Daniel Jones and Darren Hayes has posted two No. 1s on the Hot 100 – “Truly Madly Deeply” and “I Knew I Loved You.” The former song is the duo’s most successful, appearing on the Hot 100 for 52 weeks in 1997 and 1998.

Air Supply in Austin ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by abbamouse 5. Air Supply

> Entries on the Hot 100: 13 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 226 weeks

> Top charting song: “All Out Of Love” (No. 2 for 4 weeks) The Australian soft-rock duo of Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell enjoyed success with chart-making love songs in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Their debut album “Lost in Love,” sold more than 2 million copies and birthed the hit singles “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” and “Every Woman in the World.” “All Out of Love” was the pair’s biggest hit, rising to No. 2 in 1980.

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images 4. The Everly Brothers

> Entries on the Hot 100: 31 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 307 weeks

> Top charting song: “Bird Dog” (No. 2 for 3 weeks) Don and Phil Everly were key players in the burgeoning genre of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s, and their tight two-part harmonies and echoes of Appalachian music laid the groundwork for the country-rock movement of the late ’60s and early ’70s. They had a string of hits beginning in the late 1950s, among them “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” and “When Will I Be Loved,” but “Bird Dog” was their biggest success, reaching No. 2 in 1958.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 3. The Carpenters

> Entries on the Hot 100: 27 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 327 weeks

> Top charting song: “Top Of The World” (No. 1 for 2 weeks) Richard and Karen Carpenter were often dismissed for their saccharine pop sound, but there is no discounting Karen’s powerful voice or the success of the siblings in the 1970s. According to Billboard, they were the top-charting American act of the decade. Among their No. 1’s was the cheerfully optimistic “Top Of The World” in 1973

Source: Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 2. Heart

> Entries on the Hot 100: 29 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 426 weeks

> Top charting song: “Never” (No. 4 for 1 week) Out of the Pacific Northwest came sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, who created anthem-themed music that received much airplay in the 1980s. The pair scored two No. 1’s in “Alone” and “These Dreams,” and had nine top-10 hits. Their most successful song in terms of longevity was 1985’s “Never,” which was on the Hot 100 for 24 weeks.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 1. Hall & Oates

> Entries on the Hot 100: 34 songs

> Total time on the Hot 100: 540 weeks

> Top charting song: “Maneater” (No. 1 for 4 weeks) Darryl Hall and John Oates, practitioners of blue-eyed soul, are the 19th greatest all-time act on the Billboard Hot 100, scoring six No. 1 singles and 16 top-10 hits, including “Kiss on My List,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Private Eyes,” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).” Their biggest hit single was “Maneater” in 1982.

