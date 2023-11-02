Special Report

These Are America's 20 Most Popular Whiskey Brands

Rob Kim / Getty Images
Colman Andrews
Published:

At the World Whiskies Awards presented in March of this year by the trade publication The Drinks Report, the winner in the World’s Best Single Malt category wasn’t from Scotland – birthplace of that type of whisky and almost universally considered to represent its apotheosis. It was an offering called M&H Elements, a whisky from…Israel.

Whisky (or whiskey – the spelling varies depending on its place of origin) is made all over the world these days, from Germany to Taiwan to Mexico – India boasts the world’s fastest-growing whisky distillation industry – and in all 50 states. (You might find local or regional American whiskies in the best bars in every state.)

The best-known producers, however, remain the ones that most whisky/whiskey-lovers think of first – Scotland, Ireland, Kentucky and Tennessee, Japan, and Canada. Those places also represent the whiskies that sell the most, at least in this country.

To compile a list of the 20 most popular whiskies in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking published by the BevAlcInsights division of the online alcohol delivery service Drizly. The site has recorded the bottles it sold most often – it serves more than 2,500 cities in 41 states – between September 2022 and August 2023. (Two of these are among the most valuable liquor brands in the world.)

Note that the same whiskey sometimes appears in two places on the list, representing two different size bottles. More than half the examples here are Bourbon or Tennessee whiskey; two are Irish and there’s one Canadian, with the rest being Scotch. Prices are approximate, and will vary from city to city and even store to store.

Evan Williams... by Kenneth C. Zirkel
Evan Williams... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Kenneth C. Zirkel

20: Evan Williams Bourbon
> Size: 1.75L
> Price: $31

Johnnie Walker Black Label by Iceman7840
Johnnie Walker Black Label (https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Iceman7840&action=edit&redlink=1) by Iceman7840

19: Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $36

Crown Royal with Pears by Didriks
Crown Royal with Pears (CC BY 2.0) by Didriks

18: Crown Royal Fine Deluxe Blended Canadian Whisky
> Size: 1.75L
> Price: $66

Source: igorr1 / iStock via Getty Images

17: Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $40

Source: Bryan Woolston / Getty Images News via Getty Images

16: Jim Beam Bourbon
> Size: 1.75L
> Price: $37

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

15: Buffalo Trace Bourbon
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $52

Source: Kris Connor / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

14: Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $43

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

13: Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whisky
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $94

Source: NoDerog / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

12: Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $35

Source: kellyvandellen / Getty Images

11: Bulleit Bourbon
> Size: 1.75L
> Price: $59

Source: Guido De Bortoli / Getty Images

10: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $279

MMline by Shadle
MMline (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Shadle

9: Maker’s Mark Bourbon
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $43

u9ea5u5361... by u7c73u683cu9b6fu8cc7u8a0au80a1u4efdu6709u9650u516cu53f8
u9ea5u5361... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by u7c73u683cu9b6fu8cc7u8a0au80a1u4efdu6709u9650u516cu53f8

8: The Macallan Double Cask 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $81

Source: Rob Kim / Getty Images

7: Maker’s Mark Bourbon
> Size: 1.75L
> Price: $66

Blanton... by Fortkeeper
Blanton... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Fortkeeper

6: Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $191

Woodford by Checawey
Woodford (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Checawey

5: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $43

50752... by Jennifercrowley
50752... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jennifercrowley

4: Jameson Irish Whiskey
> Size: 1.75L
> Price: $70

Jack Daniels by cookbookman17
Jack Daniels (CC BY 2.0) by cookbookman17

3: Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
> Size: 1.75L
> Price: $55

Source: matucha / iStock via Getty Images

2: Jameson Irish Whiskey
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $35

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

1: Bulleit Bourbon
> Size: 750ml
> Price: $40

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, alcohol, bourbon, Bulleit, drinking, Drizly, Irish, Japan, scotch, whiskey, Whisky, world whiskies awards, Companies & Brands

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

50 Most Valuable Barbie Dolls

Fast Food Chains With the Best Breakfast Menus

25 Most Popular Churches in America

The Most Expensive Hotels in America