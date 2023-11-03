The 42 Most Popular Fighter Jets Used in Today’s Air Forces Andrew_Harker / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the wake of World War II, third generation fighter jets emerged on the scene and took their place in world militaries for several decades. They were soon, however, overshadowed by the fourth generation, which debuted in the 1970s with advanced avionics, engines, and weapons. Fourth generation aircraft were widely produced and still have a large presence in militaries around the world. Now, interest is shifting to the fifth generation of fighter jets, which has made an appearance over the last two decades. (Surprisingly, the fifth generation jets are not necessarily the fastest. Here is every modern fighter jet ranked from slowest to fastest.)

Each generation of fighter jets has been building on the technology of its predecessors, often incorporating more advanced versions of some popular aspects of the previous iterations into the new generation. Fighter jets that were the most widely produced have seen their technology passed on to the following generations — and improved upon.

To determine the most widely produced modern fighter jets that are still in use today, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory’s catalogs of third, fourth, and fifth generation aircraft. We ranked each aircraft by the total number of units that were manufactured. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, top speed, country of origin, manufacturer, and when each aircraft was introduced. We excluded aircraft that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage and included only aircraft that are currently in service and that had production runs of at least 10 units.

The MiG-21 Fishbed tops this list as the most widely produced fighter jet of the modern era. It has been in service in over 50 countries since it was introduced in 1959. Considering the MiG-21 was one of the first jets in the third generation, and given it was easy to operate and maintain, it is not surprising to find it ranking among the most produced fighter aircraft ever. In the 1980s, it was replaced in the Soviet fleet by the Mig-29 Fulcrum, but it is still in service in the Indian air force, which upgraded the MiG-21s to potentially serve through 2025, which speaks to the longevity and reliability of this jet. (These are the nations with the most fighter jets.)

On the other end of the spectrum, the new MiG-35 Fulcrum is one of the newest modern fighter jets with only a few aircraft produced so far. At the moment, only 10 of these aircraft have been manufactured, but it was only introduced in 2020.

It is worth noting that there is a relative correlation between the age of the aircraft and how many units were actually produced. However, there are other factors involved that might contribute to the number of units that have been produced such as military contracts with other nations or specific operational needs that require more aircraft.

Here’s a look at the most widely produced modern fighter jets.

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 42. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

> Total units manufactured: 10

> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,491 mph

> Country of origin: Russia

> Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

> Year introduced: 2020

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 40. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

> Total units manufactured: 25

> Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,616 mph

> Country of origin: Russia

> Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

> Year introduced: 2019

J-20... ( CC BY-SA 4.0 ) by N509FZ 36. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

> Total units manufactured: 55

> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,305 mph

> Country of origin: China

> Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

> Year introduced: 2017

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 34. F-16V (Viper)

> Total units manufactured: 100

> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 917 mph

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

> Year introduced: 2017

Source: Flight Video & Photo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 33. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

> Total units manufactured: 130

> Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,491 mph

> Country of origin: Russia

> Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

> Year introduced: 2014

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 31. PAC JF-17 Thunder

> Total units manufactured: 132

> Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,218 mph

> Country of origin: Pakistan

> Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

> Year introduced: 2007

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service 30. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

> Total units manufactured: 140

> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 870 mph

> Country of origin: South Korea

> Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

> Year introduced: 1991

Source: Andrew_Harker / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 28. Dassault Rafale

> Total units manufactured: 201

> Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1383 mph

> Country of origin: France

> Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

> Year introduced: 2001

Source: dynasoar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 25. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

> Total units manufactured: 247

> Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,370 mph

> Country of origin: Sweden

> Manufacturer: Saab AB

> Year introduced: 1997

J-11... ( CC BY 4.0 ) by Mil.ru 24. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

> Total units manufactured: 255

> Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

> Maximum speed: 1,553 mph

> Country of origin: China

> Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

> Year introduced: 1998

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 21. Panavia Tornado IDS

> Total units manufactured: 400

> Type: Low-level strike aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,491 mph

> Country of origin: United Kingdom

> Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

> Year introduced: 1979

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 19. AV-8B Harrier II

> Total units manufactured: 500

> Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

> Maximum speed: 665 mph

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

> Year introduced: 1985

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 14. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

> Total units manufactured: 635

> Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,317 mph

> Country of origin: Russia

> Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

> Year introduced: 1996

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images 13. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

> Total units manufactured: 712

> Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

> Maximum speed: 1,544 mph

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

> Year introduced: 1974

Source: Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 12. Mirage F1

> Total units manufactured: 750

> Type: Interceptor aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,453 mph

> Country of origin: France

> Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

> Year introduced: 1973

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 10. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

> Total units manufactured: 809

> Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

> Maximum speed: 1,553 mph

> Country of origin: Soviet Union

> Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

> Year introduced: 1985

Source: edurivero / Getty Images 9. Mirage III

> Total units manufactured: 1,422

> Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

> Maximum speed: 1,312 mph

> Country of origin: France

> Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

> Year introduced: 1961

Source: JohnnyPowell / E+ via Getty Images 8. F/A-18 Hornet

> Total units manufactured: 1,480

> Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,190 mph

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

> Year introduced: 1983

Source: Milous / iStock via Getty Images 6. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

> Total units manufactured: 1,625

> Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,519 mph

> Country of origin: Soviet Union

> Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

> Year introduced: 1984

Source: usairforce / Flickr 4. F-16 Fighting Falcon

> Total units manufactured: 4,604

> Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,317 mph

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

> Year introduced: 1978

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 2. F-4 Phantom II

> Total units manufactured: 5,195

> Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,473 mph

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

> Year introduced: 1960

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 1. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

> Total units manufactured: 11,496

> Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

> Maximum speed: 1,386 mph

> Country of origin: Soviet Union

> Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

> Year introduced: 1959

