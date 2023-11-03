Special Report

The 42 Most Popular Fighter Jets Used in Today’s Air Forces

Andrew_Harker / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

In the wake of World War II, third generation fighter jets emerged on the scene and took their place in world militaries for several decades. They were soon, however, overshadowed by the fourth generation, which debuted in the 1970s with advanced avionics, engines, and weapons. Fourth generation aircraft were widely produced and still have a large presence in militaries around the world. Now, interest is shifting to the fifth generation of fighter jets, which has made an appearance over the last two decades. (Surprisingly, the fifth generation jets are not necessarily the fastest. Here is every modern fighter jet ranked from slowest to fastest.)

Each generation of fighter jets has been building on the technology of its predecessors, often incorporating more advanced versions of some popular aspects of the previous iterations into the new generation. Fighter jets that were the most widely produced have seen their technology passed on to the following generations — and improved upon.

To determine the most widely produced modern fighter jets that are still in use today, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory’s catalogs of third, fourth, and fifth generation aircraft. We ranked each aircraft by the total number of units that were manufactured. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, top speed, country of origin, manufacturer, and when each aircraft was introduced. We excluded aircraft that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage and included only aircraft that are currently in service and that had production runs of at least 10 units.

The MiG-21 Fishbed tops this list as the most widely produced fighter jet of the modern era. It has been in service in over 50 countries since it was introduced in 1959. Considering the MiG-21 was one of the first jets in the third generation, and given it was easy to operate and maintain, it is not surprising to find it ranking among the most produced fighter aircraft ever. In the 1980s, it was replaced in the Soviet fleet by the Mig-29 Fulcrum, but it is still in service in the Indian air force, which upgraded the MiG-21s to potentially serve through 2025, which speaks to the longevity and reliability of this jet. (These are the nations with the most fighter jets.)

On the other end of the spectrum, the new MiG-35 Fulcrum is one of the newest modern fighter jets with only a few aircraft produced so far. At the moment, only 10 of these aircraft have been manufactured, but it was only introduced in 2020. 

It is worth noting that there is a relative correlation between the age of the aircraft and how many units were actually produced. However, there are other factors involved that might contribute to the number of units that have been produced such as military contracts with other nations or specific operational needs that require more aircraft.

Here’s a look at the most widely produced modern fighter jets.

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

42. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
> Total units manufactured: 10
> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
> Country of origin: Russia
> Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
> Year introduced: 2020

 

PLAN Shenyang J-15 carrier-based fighter aircraft 20211221 - 3 by u65e5u672cu9632u885bu7701u30fbu7d71u5408u5e55u50dau76e3u90e8
PLAN Shenyang J-15 carrier-based fighter aircraft 20211221 - 3 (CC BY 4.0) by u65e5u672cu9632u885bu7701u30fbu7d71u5408u5e55u50dau76e3u90e8

41. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
> Total units manufactured: 25
> Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,305 mph
> Country of origin: China
> Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
> Year introduced: 2013

 

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

40. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
> Total units manufactured: 25
> Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,616 mph
> Country of origin: Russia
> Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
> Year introduced: 2019

HAL LCA Tejas by Ashwin Kumar
HAL LCA Tejas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ashwin Kumar

39. HAL Tejas LCA
> Total units manufactured: 33
> Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,227 mph
> Country of origin: India
> Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
> Year introduced: 2015

 

Sukhoi Su-3... by Dmitry Terekhov
Sukhoi Su-3... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dmitry Terekhov

38. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
> Total units manufactured: 35
> Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
> Country of origin: Russia
> Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
> Year introduced: 1994

Panavia Tornado ECR u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009846+57u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080... by Alan Wilson
Panavia Tornado ECR u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009846+57u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson

37. Panavia Tornado ECR
> Total units manufactured: 52
> Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
> Country of origin: Germany
> Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
> Year introduced: 1990

 

J-20... by N509FZ
J-20... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by N509FZ

36. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
> Total units manufactured: 55
> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,305 mph
> Country of origin: China
> Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
> Year introduced: 2017

 

Mitsubishi F-2 at Guam (Cropped) by Hohum
Mitsubishi F-2 at Guam (Cropped) (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hohum

35. Mitsubishi F-2
> Total units manufactured: 98
> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
> Country of origin: Japan
> Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
> Year introduced: 2000

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

34. F-16V (Viper)
> Total units manufactured: 100
> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 917 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
> Year introduced: 2017

 

Source: Flight Video & Photo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

33. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
> Total units manufactured: 130
> Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
> Country of origin: Russia
> Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
> Year introduced: 2014

IDF-Wan Chien by O8447
IDF-Wan Chien (CC BY 3.0) by O8447

32. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
> Total units manufactured: 131
> Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,379 mph
> Country of origin: Taiwan
> Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
> Year introduced: 1994

 

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

31. PAC JF-17 Thunder
> Total units manufactured: 132
> Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,218 mph
> Country of origin: Pakistan
> Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
> Year introduced: 2007

 

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

30. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
> Total units manufactured: 140
> Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 870 mph
> Country of origin: South Korea
> Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
> Year introduced: 1991

F-22 Raptor by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
F-22 Raptor (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro

29. F-22 Raptor
> Total units manufactured: 195
> Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,599 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
> Year introduced: 2005

 

Source: Andrew_Harker / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

28. Dassault Rafale
> Total units manufactured: 201
> Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1383 mph
> Country of origin: France
> Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
> Year introduced: 2001

IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 by brewbooks
IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brewbooks

27. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
> Total units manufactured: 230
> Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,516 mph
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
> Year introduced: 1976

 

Xian JH-7A by Alert5
Xian JH-7A (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Alert5

26. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
> Total units manufactured: 240
> Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,118 mph
> Country of origin: China
> Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
> Year introduced: 1992

 

Source: dynasoar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

25. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
> Total units manufactured: 247
> Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,370 mph
> Country of origin: Sweden
> Manufacturer: Saab AB
> Year introduced: 1997

J-11... by Mil.ru
J-11... (CC BY 4.0) by Mil.ru

24. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
> Total units manufactured: 255
> Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
> Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
> Country of origin: China
> Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
> Year introduced: 1998

 

Shenyang J-8 by allen watkin
Shenyang J-8 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by allen watkin

23. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
> Total units manufactured: 325
> Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
> Country of origin: China
> Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
> Year introduced: 1980

J-10B with PL-10 and PL-12 by Alert5
J-10B with PL-10 and PL-12 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Alert5

22. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
> Total units manufactured: 350
> Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,452 mph
> Country of origin: China
> Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
> Year introduced: 2005

 

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

21. Panavia Tornado IDS
> Total units manufactured: 400
> Type: Low-level strike aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
> Country of origin: United Kingdom
> Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
> Year introduced: 1979

 

91-0325 F-15E Strike Eagle by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
91-0325 F-15E Strike Eagle (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro

20. F-15E Strike Eagle
> Total units manufactured: 420
> Type: Strike fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,653 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
> Year introduced: 1988

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

19. AV-8B Harrier II
> Total units manufactured: 500
> Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
> Maximum speed: 665 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
> Year introduced: 1985

 

MiG... by Vitaly Kuzmin
MiG... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin

18. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
> Total units manufactured: 500
> Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,864 mph
> Country of origin: Soviet Union
> Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
> Year introduced: 1979

EGVA - Eurofighter Typhoon EF2... by Steve Lynes
EGVA - Eurofighter Typhoon EF2... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Lynes

17. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
> Total units manufactured: 570
> Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,550 mph
> Country of origin: Germany
> Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
> Year introduced: 2003

 

M2000 by RomainSeaf
M2000 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RomainSeaf

16. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
> Total units manufactured: 611
> Type: Strike fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
> Country of origin: France
> Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
> Year introduced: 1979

 

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assig... by Official U.S. Navy Page
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assig... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page

15. F/A-18 Super Hornet
> Total units manufactured: 615
> Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,187 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
> Year introduced: 1999

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

14. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
> Total units manufactured: 635
> Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,317 mph
> Country of origin: Russia
> Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
> Year introduced: 1996

 

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

13. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
> Total units manufactured: 712
> Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
> Maximum speed: 1,544 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
> Year introduced: 1974

Source: Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

12. Mirage F1
> Total units manufactured: 750
> Type: Interceptor aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
> Country of origin: France
> Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
> Year introduced: 1973

 

IAF-F-35I-and-F-16I-nf by Israeli Air Force
IAF-F-35I-and-F-16I-nf (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by Israeli Air Force

11. F-35 Lightning II
> Total units manufactured: 785
> Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,199 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
> Year introduced: 2016

 

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

10. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
> Total units manufactured: 809
> Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
> Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
> Country of origin: Soviet Union
> Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
> Year introduced: 1985

Source: edurivero / Getty Images

9. Mirage III
> Total units manufactured: 1,422
> Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
> Maximum speed: 1,312 mph
> Country of origin: France
> Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
> Year introduced: 1961

 

Source: JohnnyPowell / E+ via Getty Images

8. F/A-18 Hornet
> Total units manufactured: 1,480
> Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,190 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
> Year introduced: 1983

91-0325 F-15E Strike Eagle by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
91-0325 F-15E Strike Eagle (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro

7. F-15 Eagle
> Total units manufactured: 1,500
> Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,875 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
> Year introduced: 1976

 

Source: Milous / iStock via Getty Images

6. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
> Total units manufactured: 1,625
> Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,519 mph
> Country of origin: Soviet Union
> Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
> Year introduced: 1984

 

Sukhoi Su-17 u00e2u0080u009924 blueu00e2u0080u0099 by Alan Wilson
Sukhoi Su-17 u00e2u0080u009924 blueu00e2u0080u0099 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson

5. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
> Total units manufactured: 2,867
> Type: Strike fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 718 mph
> Country of origin: China
> Manufacturer: Sukhoi
> Year introduced: 1970

Source: usairforce / Flickr

4. F-16 Fighting Falcon
> Total units manufactured: 4,604
> Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,317 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
> Year introduced: 1978

 

MIG-23 Flogger by Ronnie Macdonald
MIG-23 Flogger (CC BY 2.0) by Ronnie Macdonald

3. MiG-23 (Flogger)
> Total units manufactured: 5,047
> Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
> Country of origin: Soviet Union
> Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
> Year introduced: 1970

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2. F-4 Phantom II
> Total units manufactured: 5,195
> Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,473 mph
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
> Year introduced: 1960

 

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
> Total units manufactured: 11,496
> Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
> Maximum speed: 1,386 mph
> Country of origin: Soviet Union
> Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
> Year introduced: 1959

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, f-16 fighting falcon, F-4 Phantom II, fighter jets, MiG-21 fishbed, Mig-29 Fulcrum, MiG-35 Fulcrum, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World