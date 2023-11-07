Here’s How Bad COVID-19 Is Right Now in Every State: Weekly Update

Only two of the states with the nation’s highest hospitalization admissions from COVID-19 were the same from the previous week as the latest surge flattened out this week.
To determine the states where the COVID-19 surge is the worst right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on recent COVID-19 hospital admissions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2023. Supplemental data on the total number of recorded COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020; the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 since January 2020; and the COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2023, also came from the CDC.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions across the country leveled off for the current reporting period. There were 15,745 admissions for the week ending Oct. 28, up just 0.1% from the previous period. Test positivity was 9.0% for the week ending Oct. 28, the same as the prior week.
West Virginia and Colorado were the states with the nation’s highest hospitalization admissions rates and the two holdovers in the top five from the prior reporting period. West Virginia rose to 9.2% from 8.3% and Colorado climbed to 8.0% from 7.4%. Four of the five lowest states the prior week — Alaska, Mississippi, Georgia, and Louisiana — occupied the same positions in the current reporting period.
The highest test positivity rate was in the same six western states as last week — Utah, North and South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado — all at 12.6% and down from 14%. The mid-Atlantic states of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia were again the lowest, all at 5.6%. (Also see 28 warning signs that you are in bad health.)
Though the worst of the pandemic is behind us, a recent report from the American Psychological Association says Americans are still dealing with “collective trauma” from the outbreak. The report, titled “Stress in America 2023,” based on a survey of 3,185 adults between the ages of 35 and 44, reported an increase in chronic health conditions since the onset of the pandemic, climbing to 58% in 2023 from 48% in 2019. (Read about the unhealthiest city in every state here.)
50. Alaska
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 2.2 per 100,000 (16 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,351.2 per 100,000 (7th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 209.2 per 100,000 (5th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 8.4% (21st highest)
49. Mississippi
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 2.6 per 100,000 (75 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,920.7 per 100,000 (25th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 509.6 per 100,000 (the highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
48. Georgia
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 2.6 per 100,000 (280 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,220.7 per 100,000 (9th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 334.3 per 100,000 (20th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
47. Washington
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 3.0 per 100,000 (231 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,015.6 per 100,000 (2nd lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 196.3 per 100,000 (4th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 8.4% (21st highest)
46. Louisiana
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 3.0 per 100,000 (140 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,118.8 per 100,000 (14th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 387.8 per 100,000 (14th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.4% (20th lowest)
45. Tennessee
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 3.4 per 100,000 (241 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,881.3 per 100,000 (24th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 411.0 per 100,000 (10th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
44. Utah
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 3.6 per 100,000 (123 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,417.3 per 100,000 (10th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 164.5 per 100,000 (3rd lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 12.6% (the highest)
43. Florida
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 3.7 per 100,000 (816 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,606.7 per 100,000 (4th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 364.0 per 100,000 (22nd highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
42. Delaware
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 3.7 per 100,000 (38 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,012.1 per 100,000 (18th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 342.8 per 100,000 (22nd lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 5.6% (5th lowest)
41. North Carolina
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 3.9 per 100,000 (420 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,606.2 per 100,000 (16th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 320.7 per 100,000 (18th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
40. Maine
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.0 per 100,000 (55 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,119.2 per 100,000 (3rd lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 241.0 per 100,000 (8th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.9% (25th highest)
39. California
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.0 per 100,000 (1,551 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,598.2 per 100,000 (15th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 281.5 per 100,000 (12th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
38. Texas
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.0 per 100,000 (1,209 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,059.9 per 100,000 (16th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 342.9 per 100,000 (24th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.4% (20th lowest)
37. South Carolina
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.1 per 100,000 (214 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,833.3 per 100,000 (21st lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 406.9 per 100,000 (12th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
36. Arkansas
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.1 per 100,000 (125 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,251.5 per 100,000 (8th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 415.8 per 100,000 (9th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.4% (20th lowest)
35. Rhode Island
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.1 per 100,000 (45 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,239.0 per 100,000 (5th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 367.2 per 100,000 (20th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.9% (25th highest)
34. Oklahoma
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.3 per 100,000 (173 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,766.1 per 100,000 (2nd highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 489.7 per 100,000 (3rd highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.4% (20th lowest)
33. Maryland
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.5 per 100,000 (277 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,589.8 per 100,000 (14th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 297.0 per 100,000 (16th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 5.6% (5th lowest)
32. Idaho
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.5 per 100,000 (88 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,465.1 per 100,000 (12th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 286.8 per 100,000 (13th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 8.4% (21st highest)
31. New Jersey
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.6 per 100,000 (429 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,904.1 per 100,000 (25th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 384.3 per 100,000 (15th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
30. Minnesota
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.7 per 100,000 (268 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,410.5 per 100,000 (9th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 275.0 per 100,000 (11th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
29. Indiana
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.7 per 100,000 (322 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,068.9 per 100,000 (15th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 382.8 per 100,000 (16th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
28. Iowa
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.7 per 100,000 (152 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,728.9 per 100,000 (19th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 350.1 per 100,000 (25th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.3% (7th highest)
27. Ohio
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 4.8 per 100,000 (566 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,251.5 per 100,000 (7th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 426.6 per 100,000 (7th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
26. Arizona
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.0 per 100,000 (369 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,119.1 per 100,000 (13th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 406.1 per 100,000 (13th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
25. Vermont
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.1 per 100,000 (33 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,010.9 per 100,000 (the lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 163.0 per 100,000 (2nd lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.9% (25th highest)
24. North Dakota
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.1 per 100,000 (40 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,969.2 per 100,000 (21st highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 341.1 per 100,000 (21st lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 12.6% (the highest)
23. Illinois
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.2 per 100,000 (649 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,855.6 per 100,000 (23rd lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 323.0 per 100,000 (19th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
22. Alabama
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.2 per 100,000 (262 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,383.8 per 100,000 (6th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 444.2 per 100,000 (6th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
21. Michigan
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.2 per 100,000 (520 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,954.2 per 100,000 (23rd highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 379.0 per 100,000 (17th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
20. Virginia
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.2 per 100,000 (453 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,434.1 per 100,000 (11th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 274.8 per 100,000 (10th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 5.6% (5th lowest)
19. Oregon
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.3 per 100,000 (224 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,134.3 per 100,000 (4th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 222.6 per 100,000 (6th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 8.4% (21st highest)
18. Nevada
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.3 per 100,000 (169 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,041.7 per 100,000 (17th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 376.0 per 100,000 (18th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
17. Kentucky
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.3 per 100,000 (241 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 3,492.8 per 100,000 (the highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 448.4 per 100,000 (4th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
16. Montana
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.5 per 100,000 (62 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,737.5 per 100,000 (3rd highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 347.9 per 100,000 (25th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 12.6% (the highest)
15. Connecticut
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.6 per 100,000 (204 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,830.4 per 100,000 (20th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 342.8 per 100,000 (23rd lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.9% (25th highest)
14. Pennsylvania
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.6 per 100,000 (730 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,926.7 per 100,000 (24th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 410.1 per 100,000 (11th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 5.6% (5th lowest)
13. New Hampshire
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.7 per 100,000 (79 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,342.9 per 100,000 (6th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 239.3 per 100,000 (7th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.9% (25th highest)
12. Wyoming
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.7 per 100,000 (33 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,996.1 per 100,000 (19th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 372.0 per 100,000 (19th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 12.6% (the highest)
11. Missouri
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 5.7 per 100,000 (354 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,154.2 per 100,000 (12th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 367.0 per 100,000 (21st highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.3% (7th highest)
10. Wisconsin
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 6.3 per 100,000 (374 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,182.9 per 100,000 (10th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 293.4 per 100,000 (14th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
9. New York
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 6.4 per 100,000 (1,254 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,963.4 per 100,000 (22nd highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 416.1 per 100,000 (8th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.9% (15th lowest)
8. Massachusetts
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 6.4 per 100,000 (449 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,537.8 per 100,000 (13th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 303.8 per 100,000 (17th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.9% (25th highest)
7. Nebraska
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 6.6 per 100,000 (129 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,632.5 per 100,000 (17th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 295.0 per 100,000 (15th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.3% (7th highest)
6. Hawaii
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 6.8 per 100,000 (98 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,406.7 per 100,000 (8th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 139.6 per 100,000 (the lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.0% (11th highest)
5. New Mexico
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 6.9 per 100,000 (145 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,844.9 per 100,000 (22nd lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 445.1 per 100,000 (5th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.4% (20th lowest)
4. South Dakota
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 7.1 per 100,000 (65 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,157.2 per 100,000 (11th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 363.1 per 100,000 (24th highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 12.6% (the highest)
3. Kansas
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 7.2 per 100,000 (211 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,976.1 per 100,000 (20th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 363.2 per 100,000 (23rd highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.3% (7th highest)
2. Colorado
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 8.0 per 100,000 (466 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,701.5 per 100,000 (18th lowest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 258.7 per 100,000 (9th lowest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 12.6% (the highest)
1. West Virginia
> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct. 22-28, 2023: 9.2 per 100,000 (164 total)
> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,449.0 per 100,000 (5th highest)
> COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2020: 492.6 per 100,000 (2nd highest)
> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 5.6% (5th lowest)
