The 22 Jobs The US Army Pays The Biggest Signing Bonuses For oregonmildep / Flickr

The iconic World War I poster featuring Uncle Sam declared, “I want you for U.S. Army.” Today, the Army is actively seeking a wide range of professionals, and is offering competitive compensation. Additionally, the Army is making efforts to encourage people from various backgrounds and professions to consider enlisting.



To find the professions or jobs that the Army gives the biggest enlistment or signing bonuses, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Army site about Careers and Jobs in the U.S. Army. Jobs are ranked by their maximum bonus amount. Only one profession per bonus is headlined, with the rest (if any other were listed) listed under “other professions.” This list is by no means comprehensive, and the Army can change the amount at any time depending on needs. It is important to note that these are the maximum bonuses, and the Army has its own considerations when deciding on the actual bonus amount..

The lucrative bonuses are part of the Army’s campaign to boost enlistment in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. The Army fell short of its recruiting goal in 2021 by 15,000 recruits. Earlier this month, the Army debuted a $117 million advertisement campaign with two new commercials inspired by the famed 1980s-era Army slogan, “Be All You Can Be.” (Here are the countries where the most people serve in the military.)

Enlistment bonuses can reach a whopping $50,000, while reserve enlistment bonus can reach up to $20,000. And to recruit people fast, the quick ship bonus, for those willing to start basic training ahead of a certain date, can reach $40,000. (Also see how much members of the U.S. military are paid at every pay grade.)

As enticing as these bonuses are, the Army is willing to pay even higher signing bonuses for certain professionals. There are 12 jobs on the list that the U.S. Army will award a signing bonus of six figures. Top dollar is going to anesthesiologists ($600,000), psychiatrists ($500,000), and comprehensive dentists ($400,000). Most of the big payday offerings are going toward those in the health care field.

Those with training in military-specific areas are also offered well-paying inducements. These jobs include signals collection analyst, air defense battle management system operator, animal care specialist, and geospatial engineer.

These are the 22 army jobs with the biggest signing bonuses.

Source: Nes / iStock via Getty Images 22. Signals Collection Analyst

> Bonus, up to: $5,000

> Other professions with same maximum bonus: Signals Collection Analyst

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images 21-tied. Air Defense Battle Management System Operator

> Bonus, up to: $10,000

> Other professions with same maximum bonus: Multiple Launch Rocket System Repairer, Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember, Military Intelligence (MI) Systems Maintainer / Integrator, Joint Fire Support Specialist, Intelligence Analyst, Electronic Warfare Specialist, Cyber Operations Specialist, Cavalry scout, Cavalry Scout, Cannon Crewmember, Air Defense Battle Management System Operator

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20-tied. Bradley Fighting Vehicle System Maintainer

> Bonus, up to: $17,500

> Other professions with same maximum bonus: Radar Repairer, Parachute Rigger, Diver

Source: Philipp Berezhnoy / iStock via Getty Images 20-tied. Geospatial engineer

> Bonus, up to: $17,500

Source: usnavy / Flickr 19-tied. Army Veterinarian Officer

> Bonus, up to: $20,000

Source: microgen / iStock via Getty Images 18-tied. Dietitian

> Bonus, up to: $30,000

> Other professions with same maximum bonus: Social Worker, Practical Nursing Specialist, Physical Therapist, Pharmacist, Occupational Therapy Specialist, Occupational Therapist

Source: SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images 17-tied. Ob/Gyn Nurse

> Bonus, up to: $40,000

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 16-tied. Human Intelligence Collector

> Bonus, up to: $50,000

> Other professions with same maximum bonus: Special Forces Candidate, Signals Intelligence Voice Interceptor, M1 Armor Crewman, Infantryman Jobs

Source: ganatlguard / Flickr 15. Enlistment bonus

> Bonus, up to: $50,000

Source: navymedicine / Flickr 14. Physician Assistant Officer

> Bonus, up to: $60,000

Source: SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images 13. Clinical Psychologist

> Bonus, up to: $65,000

Source: navymedicine / Flickr 8. Internal Medicine Physician

> Bonus, up to: $250,000

> Other professions with same maximum bonus: Nurse Anesthetist

Source: Drazen Zigic / iStock via Getty Images 7. Family Medicine Physician

> Bonus, up to: $275,000

Source: navymedicine / Flickr 5. Cardiologist

> Bonus, up to: $325,000

Source: shironosov / iStock via Getty Images 4. Diagnostic radiologist

> Bonus, up to: $375,000

Source: Jeff_Hu / E+ via Getty Images 3. Comprehensive dentist

> Bonus, up to: $400,000

> Other professions with same maximum bonus: Pulmonary Disease/Critical Care Officer, Emergency Physician

Source: KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock via Getty Images 2. Psychiatrist

> Bonus, up to: $500,000

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.